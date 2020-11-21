In households across our nation this week, as folks gather — in whatever number, be it at least two or more — there’s a divide that again threatens disharmony on a day meant to celebrate Thanksgiving.
Many don’t like to talk about it and hope it will just go away, thinking maybe it can be avoided. Can’t we all just get along and say, “To each, their own?” As we come to the table together, let us put aside our differences of opinion on this issue.
My family long ago learned to deal with it. We won’t all be together this year on Thanksgiving. But still, even in some of the smaller groups that will gather ’round a table on Turkey Day, the great compromise will maintain peace where need be, among the various branches of our family tree.
I’m talking, of course, about cranberries.
Last year Mom and I gathered with my brother Keith’s whole family at the home of his youngest daughter, Anne-Catherine, and her husband, Joe Leone, along with Joe’s Leone clan. The necessary logistics were plenty. Put Cooper the rambunctious Labradoodle pup in his indoor pen. Set up extra tables. Carry in extra chairs. Put Cooper in his pen. Arrange and rearrange multiple and sometimes similar or seemingly duplicate — but slightly different — foods from various households. Put Cooper in his pen.
For some of us, it isn’t Thanksgiving without some sort of cranberry-based side dish. To others, cranberries are a thing they hate about Thanksgiving. I’m not sure who was on which side of that debate at our gathering last year. But passion ran high among some for the “old-fashioned” cranberry side of their youth. There was a rush as we began to take our seats to get it on the table.
For most of my childhood, the only real question seemed to be whether canned cranberry sauce (just jellied or with actual berries is a secondary point of contention) or from-scratch cooked cranberry sauce of some kind would grace the table.
If you went with canned, after deciding between “whole” or “jellied,” you had to decide on presentation, especially if you went with “jellied.” Were you going to serve it at its purest: can-shaped? Or were you going to smush it around in a nice bowl?
The answer became clear to me through Mom’s “junk-tiquing.” I discovered fine silver and flatware makers long ago began producing round, flat, handled cranberry servers (shaped just right for slicing a piece directly from a can-shaped jellied cranberry “log”) and glassware makers have long made small, rectangular “cranberry dishes.” Ergo, canned jellied cranberry sauce is meant to be served with its can-shape intact.
Cousin Phyllis (Hunt Manis) agrees. And she knows these things. She and I agree on something else. Canned jellied cranberry sauce isn’t our first choice for getting the cherished side on the Thanksgiving table. We’re going to share the recipes for our alternatives.
By the way, what had to be rushed to the table last year at my family’s gathering was a can-shaped log of jellied cranberry sauce. And I did take a slice. Perhaps two.
For years now, I’ve made a cranberry “crisp” for holiday meals. I’ve never served it without being asked for the recipe, especially by self- proclaimed cranberry haters. Phyllis makes her Aunt Toots’ Thanksgiving Salad, a recipe barely readable on yellowed paper, given to newlywed Phyllis 55 years ago. (Aunt Toots’ “real” name was Lutie Feagins, and she was the wife of Phyllis’ maternal Uncle Herman.) The recipe produces a congealed salad. Its ingredients, however, remind me of a trendy recipe from the late 1970s or early 1980s that you made in a blender with fresh cranberries, apples, oranges (peels and all), crushed pineapple, pecans and raspberry gelatin. Putting it through the blender and using fresh fruits produced a cranberry relish rather than a congealed salad.
“It wouldn’t be Thanksgiving to me and some of my family if we didn’t have Aunt Toots’ salad,” Phyllis said. “I love the flavor. But it’s also a part of serving a colorful table. If you want to make it a desert instead of a side item, just cover it with whipped topping. This is still the same piece of paper she handed me right after Waymond and I got married. At the top, she’d called it ‘Raspberry Jell-O Salad.’ But she told me it was something good to make at Thanksgiving and Christmas. That’s when she would use it, and I have too. So my daughters and I just call it Thanksgiving Salad now.”
Aunt Toots’ Thanksgiving Salad
Dissolve a small box of raspberry gelatin in 1 cup of boiling water. Add ½ cup cold water. Refrigerate until partially set. Pour into mixing bowl and fold in: 1 can (14 ounce) cranberry sauce with whole berries; 1 can (8 ounce) jellied cranberry sauce, mashed well with fork; ½ cup orange segments (peel and section a navel orange and remove all pith and membrane); 1 small can (8 ounce) crushed pineapple, with juice; ½ cup chopped pecans; 1 cup finely diced celery; 1 small apple, peeled and diced. Mix until fruits are well distributed, pour into serving dish, and refrigerate until set.
Favorite Cranberry Crisp
Wash a bag of fresh cranberries, measure 1½ to 2 cups, and pour into mixing bowl. Wash, stem and seed three medium apples. Coarsely chop the apples and add to the cranberries. Add 1 cup chopped pecans. In a separate bowl, mix ½ cup white sugar, ½ cup (packed) light brown sugar, 3 tablespoons flour (plain or self-rising) and 1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon. Combine dry ingredients, mix with fruit, stir well, and pour into a 2-quart casserole. Melt 1 stick of unsalted butter and pour evenly over the mixture. Cover with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Happy Thanksgiving!