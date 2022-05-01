Organizing Lessons from Mom

Mother’s Day is just around the corner. In fact, it’s coming up quickly (May 8)! Many of us have our mothers to thank for teaching us organizing principles. When I recall my childhood, I remember lessons from my mother that taught me how to keep my life in order.
Our early instruction could have come from parents, grandparents, teachers, coaches or others. No matter who trained us or how we learned, those initial precepts were excellent foundations upon which to build.
As children, we probably didn’t realize the importance of this teaching. In fact, we may have resented it as an intrusion into our plans. I don’t know any child who wants to be reminded on a Saturday morning to clean their room when they’d rather hop on their bike, play a video game or text a friend. Hopefully at some point we learned that eye rolling, a huffy breath or a flat-out refusal weren’t going to work and we should just do what we’re asked. Hopefully, over the years, we saw the wisdom in what we were taught.
Following are five organizing principles you may have learned from your mom or other parental figure. Each one is titled something you might have heard as a child, but is then broadened into a general truth.
“Make your bed”
It didn’t take long for the nagging to start. That’s what it felt like, right? It seemed like as soon as we awoke, hurried to the bathroom, and stumbled to the breakfast table, we were inundated with commands. Who cares if the bed is made? It’s just going to get messed up again tonight!
Maybe the status of the bed isn’t critical, but the deeper truth is that small actions repeated regularly are an essential component of order. Regular routines such as washing the dishes and laundry (including putting them away afterward) are a key ingredient of maintaining order in the home. What we do every day matters more than what we do occasionally! Making our bed was a lesson in the importance of good daily habits.
“Put your toys away”
Over the years, the nature of our toys changes from teethers to building blocks to action figures to tablets. Kids come with a lot of equipment, and unless we’re happy with floors and furniture covered with stuff, eventually that equipment needs to be put away. To prevent a crazy mess, that task needs to be done frequently, ideally on a daily basis (or even more than once a day).
The fundamental concept for putting something away is the assumption that the item has a place it belongs. How can you put something away if you don’t know where it belongs? Having homes for every item is undoubtedly the most important organizing principle of all.
Every item needs a home, a place that it “lives” when it’s not in use. Everyone who uses the item needs to know the location of its home. After it’s used, it needs to be returned to its home. This sounds so simple, and indeed it is a simple concept. Following the principle consistently is a prime component in organizing success.
“Don’t forget your lunch”
When it came to childhood school lunches, my mom followed a routine. On Sunday, she read the school menus from the newspaper. After reading each day’s menu, my brother, sister and I would reply either “take” or “eat there” to indicate our choice. I honestly don’t remember where she put our lunches, backpacks or coats so that we’d remember them. But we definitely had a routine. Putting systems in place is one of the most important lessons I learned from my mom.
Forgetting things is an extremely common problem. It’s such a frequent occurrence for me that I’ve invented as many ways as possible to prevent it. When I need to remember to take something with me the next time I leave home (for example, a store return), I put it either in or right beside my purse. I like to think of that area as the on-deck circle. It’s a way of looking ahead, organizing tomorrow today.
Occasionally, I’ll put items I need to remember in the car. The danger with that strategy is that unless I’ve got a specific day and time to drop off the item, my car could end up as a mobile storage unit. I’ve seen many such cars.
Another helpful strategy is to keep a list of items I need to take attached to or near the bag I use.
For example, I take the same supplies with me when I go to a client’s home: a folding table, my bag of organizing supplies, empty boxes for donations, a water bottle, a lunch bag, and nesting trash cans. I attach a luggage tag with a list of these items to check before I leave. I use it again when I’m leaving a client’s home so I don’t forget anything.
“Eat your vegetables before dessert”
As an adult, I see the wisdom of this rule (although my inner child doesn’t). Similar to the strategy of work before play, it forces you to get the critical tasks done first. As a child, it seemed like an unnecessary buzzkill, and I probably rolled my eyes.
This approach sometimes feels like using psychology on myself. If I’m procrastinating about something I really need to do but don’t want to, I’ll tell myself I can’t do the more enjoyable tasks until I complete the one I’m dreading.
More often than not, the job I was avoiding isn’t nearly as bad as anticipated, and the relief of checking it off my to-do list is priceless.
“Mind your manners”
For those of us who live with others, following these principles not only aids us, but it helps everyone in the home. We show respect for other household members when we do our fair share of putting things away and participating in regular routines because we’re contributing to a pleasant household environment. Similarly, we can treat our belongings with respect by taking good care of them so they last longer.
Listen to your mother
Whether your mother or someone else taught you, we can all be grateful. Honoring regular routines, picking up after ourselves, using reminders, working before play, and showing respect for people and things will serve you well throughout your life. The best way to show gratitude is to pay it forward by teaching these lessons to anyone under our guidance.
Happy Mother’s Day!