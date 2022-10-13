ROGERSVILLE — People Loving People will partner with Of One Accord Ministries and Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute 750 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to families in need.

PLP normally hosts a holiday dinner, but due to circumstances including inflation and the unavailability of needed items, the organization decided to hand out meals instead.

For more information on how to make a contribution or support this event, you contact Jones at (423) 272-3150 or by email at docbjones1957@gmail.com.