ROGERSVILLE — People Loving People will partner with Of One Accord Ministries and Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute 750 Thanksgiving dinner boxes to families in need.
PLP normally hosts a holiday dinner, but due to circumstances including inflation and the unavailability of needed items, the organization decided to hand out meals instead.
Hawkins County Mayor and PLP Treasurer Mark DeWitte said the event has become a fixture in the community and provides a greatly needed helping hand.
“This will be the 19th year that (Dr.) Blaine (Jones) and I have worked on feeding some of the neediest folks in our area,” DeWitte said, “and it has always been one of the most important things our People Loving People organization ever does.”
Of One Accord Ministries will handle taking applications for the food boxes. Applications can be picked up starting on Friday at two locations.
The first is at the Of One Accord building in Rogersville, Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Individuals can also fill out an application at the Emergency Services Food Pantry in Church Hill on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Each qualifying family will be allotted one box, which is anticipated to feed four people.
PLP predicts it will be able to provide at least 3,000 people with a Thanksgiving meal.
Each box will contain a whole chicken, sliced potatoes, sliced carrots, a packet of chicken stuffing, sweet potatoes, yellow cake mix, unsweetened applesauce, corn muffin mix, instant mashed potatoes, cream of mushroom soup, cut green beans, corn, macaroni and cheese, fruit cocktail, pancake mix, brown rice, white rice, Frosted Flakes, peanut butter, and a Bible.
The boxes will be distributed on Nov. 19 at Cherokee High School. Recipients can start lining up at 8:30 a.m., and distribution will start at 10.
Each food box will cost $25, which PLP plans to pay for through donations and fundraising efforts.
Anyone interested in supporting the project can send a check to People Loving People, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
For more information on how to make a contribution or support this event, you contact Jones at (423) 272-3150 or by email at docbjones1957@gmail.com.