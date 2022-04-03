The most recent cold spell was “redbud winter,” according to Mom.
I hadn’t heard that phrase for a while. But I remember hearing it from grandparents, aunts, uncles and other of my elders throughout my childhood.
It often peppered discussions of short weather events as the seasons changed, including “dogwood winter,” “blackberry winter,” and other such traditional nicknames for such events.
The morning Mom said it was redbud winter, I took a short drive looking for redbud trees in bloom. I found a beautiful example at the tomb of Mr. and Mrs. John B. Dennis in Oak Hill Cemetery. And then I headed for what I know to be a great vantage point for viewing the once-a-year splendor of redbuds in bloom: the stretch of Interstate 26 between Stone Drive and Meaodowview Parkway.
The redbuds there were indeed in bloom. The thing is, I’ve always thought of the redbud’s blooms as more of a purple/lilac/dark pink than “red.” I’ve been told I’m missing the inclusion of the “bud” in the tree’s name. The buds, some say, are darker and “red” prior to the blooms opening.
I took that short drive because it was a work day. Had Mom announced it “redbud winter” on a weekend, I would have acted on my first instinct: a drive “down home” to enjoy redbuds in bloom across the Southwest Virginia countryside. It is where I most remember noticing them as I grew up.
The second place they were ever-present during my childhood was right in our living room, where Mom had a large print of a meadow in springtime, with mountains rising the distance. The woods in the scene were filled with redbuds in bloom.
Mom mentioned the other winters noted above: dogwood and blackberry.
I checked several online sources and, according to an article on the Tennessee Historical Society’s website, at least six “little winters” are experienced in portions of the state (and in some cases across the South, including the three I’ve noted here).
That and other sources note our ancestors did not have weather data available to today’s farmers, and marking the “little winters” helped guide farmers on when to expect a cold snap based on what trees and other plants were in bloom.
Redbud winter is first, followed by dogwood winter (late April) and blackberry winter (in May). My friend Vicki Cooper Trammell said she has at least two photographs documenting snow on May 7, the birthday of her mother, JoAnn Hall, over the years.
For Mom, talking about the redbuds being in bloom brought back her own sweet childhood memories. She doesn’t remember her parents using redbud winter to mark the passage of a potential time of frost on gardens.
She remembers the redbud tree blooming above the springhouse on the family farm. She’s always loved flowers of any kind and loved roaming the hills and seeing what was abloom in nature when she was a girl.
She also liked to play house. So it isn’t the memories of the redbud blooms she cherishes the most, but the seed pods that followed.
“I’d pick those and pretend they were my beans in my playhouse,” Mom said. “I can remember looking forward to those ‘beans’ coming on after the blooms and couldn’t wait to pick them to stock my playhouse ‘kitchen.’ “
Mom wanted me to make sure I tell y’all not to actually eat the redbud “beans,” which if left on the tree brown and dry by the next fall and winter, when the pods can be popped open to reveal seeds that propagate more redbud trees.
As you pack away your winter clothes and extra bed covers and consider shifting from heat to air conditioning, remember we’ve got two more “little winters” to get through. Meanwhile, get out and enjoy the spring scenery.