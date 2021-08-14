On Passion flowers, AKA Maypops, and picking a mess of greens

About this time each year, I begin to do my best Katherine Hepburn imitation, taking poetic license with one of her most famous film quotes.
“The passion flowers are in bloom again,” I say, attempting to mimic Hepburn’s distinctive speech pattern, substituting “passion flowers,” of course, for her actual stage and film dialogue mention of “calla lilies.”
I don’t usually include the rest of the full quote, which Hepburn said first in a Broadway flop in 1933, the same year Mom was born. Hepburn went back to Hollywood and made fun of her own failure by repeating the line in a film:
“The calla lilies are in bloom again. Such a strange flower. I carried them on my wedding day, and now I place them here in memory of something that has died.”
The second sentence could, I think easily translate to my “passion flowers are in bloom again.”
Lest I forget, I must admit no one much is amused by my attempt to appropriate Hepburn’s famous quote, and even I agree I sound more akin to Hannibal Lector than to Hepburn.
The passion flowers are in fact in full bloom in our yard now, leaving “Maypops,” their fruit, along the vine as they fade. And that brings me back to Mom. When the passion flowers first showed up vining across our vegetable garden several years ago, I had no idea what they were. I knew even less what to think about the green, oval pods that formed after the blooms faded. To me the flowers looked exotic. Downright tropical.
Mom said they grew wild on and around her family’s farm in Lee County, Va., when she was a child. And she had distinct memories of breaking the “Maypods” (that’s what she calls them) open as their skins turned yellow to orange in the fall to scoop out and eat the pulp inside.
I searched online for “Maypods” and found “Maypops” are the fruit of the passion flower. Again, I instantly thought “tropical” and “exotic.” The little passion fruit “knowledge” I had was trivial: it’s an ingredient in Hawaiian Punch.
But wait. That’s apparently a different variety of passion fruit, Passiflora edulis, which is cultivated for its fruit’s pulp and juice. Its skin color ranges from yellow to purple.
What we have here and across the South is Passiflora incarnata, considered a wildflower.
In fact, it’s an official wildflower of Tennessee.
From the Tennessee Blue Book:
“In 1919, the General Assembly, by Senate Joint Resolution 13, provided that a state flower be chosen by the schoolchildren of Tennessee. Accordingly, a vote was taken, and the passion flower was chosen. In 1933, however, the Legislature adopted Senate Joint Resolution 53 designating the iris as the ‘State Flower of Tennessee,’ but failed to formally rescind the designation of the passion flower as the state flower. To eliminate this confusion, in 1973, the 88th General Assembly, by Public Chapter 16, designated the passion flower the state wildflower and the iris the state cultivated flower. In 2012, the 107th General Assembly added Tennessee Echinacea as an official state wildflower (Public Chapter 829).
“The passion flower grows wild in the southern part of the United States and in South America. It is also commonly known as the maypop, the wild apricot, and the ocoee. The last is the Indian name given to the flower, a name that has also been applied to the Ocoee River and valley. The Indians prized the ocoee as the most abundant and beautiful of all their flowers. The passion flower is so named because of the early Christian missionaries to South America who saw symbols of the Crucifixion — the three crosses, the crown of thorns, nails, and cords — in the various parts of the curiously constructed flower.”
Mom, by the way, will be 88 tomorrow. And she’s still teaching me things. Like what to eat or not eat if I were to go “pick salad” as she and others in her family did “down home.” She does not want me to eat the maypops from the passion flower vines growing in our yard. She doesn’t want any of you to eat anything similar that you come across either, unless someone else tells you what you’ve found is truly safe to eat.
Mom knows more than I realized about greens, wild and cultivated.
“I never had to work in the garden,” Mom, youngest of 10 siblings, says. “But I’ve always loved the outdoors, plants, and flowers. When I was just a little thing I wanted to go with Mommie when she’d go to the garden, or the springhouse, or looking for a mess of greens. She taught me what was edible and what not to eat. Once she started doing that, I was even more interested in going with her. I wanted her to teach me more.”
My Grandma Pearl, Mom’s “Mommie,” had a debilitating stroke when Mom was 12, ending their salad picking adventures. So the know-how already passed down was put to use. And Mom has fun, special memories with various of her siblings and neighbors regarding greens and salad picking in the years that followed.
To be continued. Coming next: plantain; creasy greens; mustard and turnip greens; kilt lettuce; and poke sallet.