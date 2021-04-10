I learned something new a couple of weeks ago about my maternal Grandma Mary.
Then last week I learned a couple of new things about Southwest Virginia. And at least one circles back to Mary, which (sadly to me now) is what I called her as a child.
I’m going to go out of order now.
It seems fitting because the first new thing I learned about Southwest Virginia last week was northbound traffic on Route 23 through Weber City is pretty much out of order any given afternoon. I knew work on the road was causing a bottleneck at Moccasin Gap, but I didn’t know how bad it was until I tried to hurry through Weber City headed to the Robinette Funeral Home in Blackwater on a weekday right about 5 p.m.
Mom had been saddened a couple days earlier to see Velvie Hurd among the day’s obituaries in Times News. Mom had known Velvie a lifetime. I had gotten to know Velvie in recent years as Mom and I made various visits to Willis Chapel Primitive Baptist Church near Kyle’s Ford, especially on June Meeting days. We always looked forward to seeing Velvie, her sisters Lillian and Hazel and more of her relatives.
Mom said the obituary said Velvie was to be buried at 1 p.m. on Monday. I knew immediately I couldn’t go because of a work commitment. But on Monday morning I read the obituary myself and saw the burial was Tuesday — and visitation was from 5-7 p.m on Monday at Robinette Funeral Home, followed by the funeral.
Again, because of work I knew I could not attend the funeral. But I thought I could at least make a dash to Blackwater and back to do truly the very least: sign the book; get a tribute pamphlet; give condolences to the family; and give Velvie a quick goodbye. I figured if I could leave Kingsport at 4 p.m. I’d be at the funeral home in Blackwater right about 5 and be among the first to go through. I’d be back in Kingsport by 6:30 at the latest.
Boy was I ever wrong. I wasn’t able to leave until 4:45, and as I breezed past Yuma Road I realized traffic in the right lane was coming to a stop and traffic in the left lane was slowing. I moved into the right lane. A few minutes later I texted my friend Marci Gore, who lives in Scott County and commutes to work in Kingsport each day: “In right lane approaching Rhoten & Smith. Left lane moving faster. Which lane does traffic merge into and where does that happen? Advice?”
Marci said the right lane becomes the sole lane for northbound traffic near the railroad underpass and I could try to get in the left lane to move a bit faster and hope some nice driver would let me merge back at the last minute. Seeing other drivers knowingly do that makes me see red. So I stayed in the right lane and asked Marci how long it would take me.
She said one day it took her an hour. It took me 50 minutes to clear the work zone, which ends roughly where Kane Street goes into Gate City. It was 5:50. I almost turned around. But I thought if I drove faster than I should I could still make it to the last minutes of Velvie’s visitation. I decided against going to Blackwater via Duffield. I’d go through Fairview, past Mom’s homeplace at Flower Gap and go down the ridge to Robinette’s.
There’s a sharp curve in the road as you head into and across the valley, and at a certain spot the Robinette Funeral Home comes into view in the distance. I was happy to reach that point at 6:40 ... until I saw not a single car parked there. No one milling about outside. Nothing.
Had I misread the obituary? I pulled into the parking lot and looked at my phone. No service. (No pun intended, but it occurs to me that Velvie might have gotten a chuckle at how that reads.) I turned around and went back up the ridge and took the first left past Flower Gap Primitive Baptist Church. That took me to the cemetery in which Velvie was to be laid to rest. An open grave was all I found.
I headed back through Fairview, anxious to hit Route 23 southbound, which I knew would mean cell service. I called my sister, Pam, and asked her to look up Velvie’s obituary online and tell me if I had lost my mind or did it say visitation was at Robinette’s that evening.
“Were you at Robinette’s at Blackwater?” Pam asked. I wondered if she was being a smart aleck.
“Yes,” I answered, with clear exasperation.
“Well, the obituary clearly says her visitation and funeral were at the Robinette Funeral Home in Jonesville,” Pam said.
“What? There’s another Robinette Funeral Home besides Ralph’s? I never knew that! I’ve just read right past the ‘Jonesville’ part. I’ve known where Robinette Funeral Home was since I was 4 years old.”
“You need to go to Jonesville more,” Pam said. “I noticed the Robinette Funeral Home there a long time ago.”
As soon as I told Mom, she said “Oh, I’d forgotten about that. Pat and Judy bought some of the other funeral homes a while back. I didn’t notice it said Jonesville either.”
The couple Mom mentioned are Pat and Judy Robinette. Pat’s grandfather started the business that eventually grew to include Robinette Funeral Home at Blackwater in the early 1900s. Oren “O.L.” Robinette first added a line of caskets for sale in the late 1930s. His son Ralph (along with wife Sue) grew the business to include a full funeral home and chapel. Pat has operated the business, with Judy and their family, since his parents died.
And according to the business’ website, “In May of 2013, Pat and Judy purchased Arney-Mullins Funeral Homes in Jonesville and Rose Hill, Va. and changed the names of those two locations to Robinette Funeral Home to reflect the legacy of service the Robinette family has provided to the people of Lee County for generations.”
So I’m just eight years behind on keeping up with things.
Dear Velvie, I will miss seeing you. You were delightful to talk to, had panache, always dressed with style and lit up your surroundings with your smile. I’m sorry I missed saying goodbye.
I must end here for now. I’ll have to tell you about Grandma Mary next time.