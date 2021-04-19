ROGERSVILLE — The Of One Accord ministry in Rogersville hosted its first mission team of the year and performed home repairs, repaired ministry facilities, hosted a Bible school and block party, and volunteered at the food pantry.
Mission teams comprised of church volunteers bring talent and resources to Appalachia worth millions of dollars every year.
Of One Accord hosted Mell Baptist Association from Tifton, Georgia.
MBA Director of Missions Rev. Tom Hocutt brought his team to Rogersville last week, and several of his churches participated and included four pastors: Rev. Greg Love of Crossview, Rev. John Werner of Lakeview, Rev. Carl Metzger of First Baptist Lenox, and Rev. Steve Tucker of Liberty Baptist.
Plans are set to make this an annual event. Team members expressed how fast the week flew by and their desire to return in 2022.
MBA was just one of many teams that canceled in 2020 due to COVID. Many churches look to set up weeks to venture out in 2021.
Local mission team liaison Walt Heape was previously a team member from a Florida mission. He made several trips to East Tennessee before feeling God call him and his wife, Eva, to move up to Hawkins County to help other teams that come to this part of Appalachia.
Eva is a big part of the ministry, working with the annual Christmas for the Children program that served 1,300 youngsters in 2020. Eva said they modified Christmas parties last year, but Of One Accord was still able to continue its essential services to the community without interruption.
Heape led the efforts of the men who did substantial home repairs this past week in the Church Hill community.
Other efforts were led by Monte Emmerson, who directed some mission team members working in the Shepherd’s Center store and food pantry. Other mission team members worked on some long-needed repairs on ramps and decks of the ministry’s Market Place.
Emmerson also planned a Vacation Bible School each afternoon after school and offered a block party Friday with a meal, inflatables, games and music by several of the team members that arrived.