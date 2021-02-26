CHURCH HILL — You just don’t expect someone to knock on your door offering a free $7,000 roof, and when it happened to Church Hill Navy veteran Jim Hodgson he was glad there was a chair nearby because he was overwhelmed.
“I didn’t see this one coming,” Hodgson told the Times News on Thursday.
Hodgson, 70, and his wife Angelia, 65, met while both were serving in the Navy in the early 1970s, and they have lived in a house on Ridgeway Avenue in Church Hill for the past 17 years.
Shortly after they moved in they put a new roof on the house, but when they had new gutters installed recently they found out that new roof had almost reached the end of its life.
“The gentleman who was doing the gutters mentioned that the shingles were starting to crack,” Hodgson said. “I mentioned to my wife, ‘That’s another thing we need to start saving for.’ And within a few weeks Sam Jones was knocking on the door.”
It would have taken about a year for the Hodgsons to save up for a new roof, but the team from Model City Roofing said the old roof wasn’t going to last a year.
MCR general manager Jared Adams told the Times News it was going to be leaking pretty soon.
“He had a lot of lifted shingles,” Adams said. “There was a little bit of wind damage up there and the shingles were raised. Of course, he had some cracking, and the chimney needed to be re-flashed too.”
Sam Jones is with the Tri-Cities Military Advisory Council, which partnered on the Hodgsons’ roof project with the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and MCR.
It just so happened that one of the Hodgsons’ neighbors works for the Kingsport Chamber, knew they are veterans and were in need, and also knew that MCR was looking for a project like this as part of its community outreach program.
“This is just a small token of gratitude to two people who have protected our freedom,” said MCR Vice President Brian Ritz. “We’re very proud to do this and be involved in this. We actually put on a new architectural roof, and of course we installed drip edges along the sides, flashed their chimney, and put a new ridge vent up for them, and put them a new architectural shingle up that is gonna go well with their house.”
Ritz added, “We actually reached out to the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce — of course Miles Burdine and his team at the chamber — as well as Sam Jones and the Tri-Cities Military Advisory Council. We met at the chamber and talked about a good opportunity here at this house to give back to the community, and again, just a small token of gratitude to two very deserving veterans.”
The project took about a day and a half and was completed Thursday morning.
“I pulled up here a little while ago, and they were just finishing up, and I was amazed that it looks so nice,” Hodgson said. “They did such a wonderful job, and I appreciate these gentlemen. I’m just overwhelmed.”
Hodgson added, “One day, a gentleman, Sam Jones, knocked on our front door out of the blue. He said, ‘I understand you and your wife are U.S. Navy veterans, and we would like to help by putting a new roof on your house.’ That one knocked me for a loop. That was right out of the blue. It’s took me totally by surprise. It just surprised me that there was such an organization, and when they knocked on the door I felt so honored.”
Hodgson and his wife both served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. His job was to launch jets off the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal.
“I was the one who touched the deck and held my head down as the jet went over my head,” he said. “I was all over the place. Indian Ocean, North Atlantic, Mediterranean Sea — wherever they sent the aircraft carrier and the battle group. The USS Forrestal was the first super-carrier. We were an enormous ship. We had 5,200 sailors on board.”
Sadly, Angelia was recovering from a bout of pneumonia on Thursday and couldn’t come outside to admire her new roof and thank those responsible in person.
“When they came over she was in the hospital, and she didn’t get to meet them,” Hodgson said. “She’s still recovering and she’s pretty weak still, but she does send blessings to the gentlemen here. She was telling some of the nurses (at the VA Hospital) what was happening, and they were all excited.”
Hodgson admits that he never expected someone to knock on his door and offer him a $7,000 roof for free.
Hodgson: “I’m glad my chair was close by on the porch. I thank all the gentlemen, and saying thank you is not enough.”
Ritz: “We thank you for your service. It means a lot to us that you protected our freedom.”
Hodgson: “You’re very welcome. It was our honor to do so.”