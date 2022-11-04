LIFE-HEALTH-PEDIATRICIAN-QA-DMT

At 2 years old, a child should be able to use a spoon, drink from a cup with one hand, and feed themselves a wide variety of finger foods. However, they are still learning to chew and swallow efficiently and may gulp food down in a hurry to get back to playing. For that reason, the risk of choking at this age is high.

Q: My toddler is getting more curious about food and feeding himself. What are good things to give to him and what should I avoid?

A: It’s great that your toddler is showing interest in what he eats and wants to be a part of choosing foods.

Dr. Natalie Muth is a pediatrician and registered dietitian in San Diego and co-author of the “Picky Eater Project: 6 Weeks to Happier, Healthier Family Mealtimes” and the “Family Fit Plan: A 30 Day Wellness Transformation.” Find her on Twitter @drnataliemuth or on Instagram @dr.nataliemuth. For more information, go to HealthyChildren.org, the website for parents from the AAP.