A couple of years ago I advocated participation in the 2020 U.S. Census. I noted how I have used long-ago census records to help piece together my own family’s history and roots. And pointed out information compiled in each census isn’t made public for decades.
Details from the 1950 census, for example, were only recently opened to the public. I’ve seen a slew of advertising from genealogical groups and organizations using the release as bait.
I hadn’t bit until last week, when I logged in to my Ancestry.com account to look for information on my maternal great-aunt Florence. Anytime I log on to Ancestry can turn into a rabbit chase for me, as I click one after another suggested hints about my forebears.
This time, I just couldn’t not nibble on the new hints on family members that now can be found in the 1950 census.
As usual, it didn’t take more than one click to find a few surprises.
First, I was lured to check out my grandfather “Neill Wallen.” When I clicked the link I was taken to the page showing a typed list of members of his household in 1950.
“Neill” of course, is an incorrect transcription of “Null.” I knew this because I know my maternal grandfather’s name. And I’ve seen it misspelled several other ways. I was more surprised to see my mother’s name transcribed as “Wanda Jened Wallen.” Her middle name is Jane.
And “Wanda Jane” is clear as day on the actual handwritten census page. So was “Null Wallen.”
So, what’s the deal?
The original documents are in handwritten cursive. The typed list is generated by a artificial intelligence scanning the documents.
A notice on Ancestry very clearly warns users of this potential foible.
“Thanks to our proprietary handwriting recognition technology, all 1950 U.S. Census records are now searchable. Transcription accuracy is dependent upon the quality of the document being scanned. For best results, view the census image.”
I added the bold to highlight that last sentence.
My worry is that someday, or perhaps already, someone out there is creating a family tree with branch for “Neill” and/or “Wanda Jened.” Check the original source whenever possible. And read everything before getting excited over “new” information. Or any information for that matter.
If you’ve ever read online comments on social media platforms like Facebook, and your experience with that has been anything like mine, you’ve no doubt figured out a lot of people just read a sentence and run with it, expressing anger, frustration, commentary, advice, joy, etc., that often has nothing to do with the original topic.
It is entirely possible, if not likely, that I’ll have a future debate with someone who never knew my grandfather or mother over whether or not their names were Null and Wanda Jane. I can hear it now: “I got all my information from the 1950 U.S. Census, and Wanda Jened was the youngest child of Neill Wallen.”
I’m known among friends and coworkers for my trademark “John Osborne sigh.” I just let one out. I wish you could hear the exasperation.
My grandfather, Popie Null, was born in the 1890s. How he’s been listed in subsequent census documents: Null Walden in 1900 (other users beat me to it on submitting a correction); Null Wallin in 1910 (again, corrections submitted); Neill Wallen in 1920; Null Wallen in 1930; Nale Wallen in 1940; and Neill Wallen again in 1950.
Some of them, perhaps, were written incorrectly by the census taker, called an “enumerator.”
Others have been read incorrectly by the computer transcribing the pages.
If you look at the actual handwritten census, it’s clear to me that my mother was properly identified as “Wanda Jane Wallen.” But a computer transcription of the page causes her to be listed as “Wanda Jened.” I can squint and see how it turned the “a” in Jane into an “e,” and am guessing it also read the “d” from “daughter” to make “Jened.”
I mean no ill-will to the computer, Ancestry, or long-ago enumerators. I’m just urging others to take note when going down your own research rabbit holes.
One last note about the 1950 census and what I’ve found “new” so far: my paternal grandfather, John H. Osborne Sr., worked as an enumerator for the census that year.
I never knew that. Maybe I inherited my love of gathering information from him. Now, if I can only trace the source of my even greater love of telling everything I know anytime I can get someone to stand still for a minute.
Neither side of my family seems to want credit for that.
Have a good week. Remember the real purpose of Memorial Day.