If you look at the actual handwritten census, it’s clear to me that my mother was properly identified as ‘Wanda Jane Wallen.’ But a computer transcription of the page causes her to be listed as ‘Wanda Jened.’ I can squint and see how it turned the ‘a’ in Jane into an ‘e,’ and am guessing it also read the ‘d’ from ‘daughter’ to make ‘Jened.’