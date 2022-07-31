Until just a few years ago I’d never heard of a charcuterie board. But in my opinion, I had been enjoying the concept since childhood.

It’s just that my family’s earliest charcuterie “boards” were large, flat surfaces provided by trunk decks of the cars driven by my parents, uncles and aunts. And we just called it a roadside picnic, usually eaten halfway to somewhere at a pull-off or overlook as traffic whizzed by a few feet away on a two-lane road.

