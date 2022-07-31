Until just a few years ago I’d never heard of a charcuterie board. But in my opinion, I had been enjoying the concept since childhood.
It’s just that my family’s earliest charcuterie “boards” were large, flat surfaces provided by trunk decks of the cars driven by my parents, uncles and aunts. And we just called it a roadside picnic, usually eaten halfway to somewhere at a pull-off or overlook as traffic whizzed by a few feet away on a two-lane road.
Standard fare could include Vienna sausages, SPAM (de-canned on location and sliced with Dad’s pocket knife), a box of Velveeta (sliced to order), cream cheese, saltines, peanut butter-stuffed celery sticks and whatever fruit happened to be in season (I especially remember apples — peeled, quartered and cored with that pocket knife).
A more exotic option, enjoyed mostly by Dad and/or my Uncle Jack Wallen, was sardines, and maybe herring or smoked oysters. I thought these were gross when I was young. I later developed a love of smoked oysters. It has pretty much passed. But I adore anchovies.
As an aside, young people today don’t know how lucky they have it with pull-top cans. They’ll never know the frustration of having a “key” break off halfway around a can.
By the late 1970s a proper meat and cheese tray became an expected element at any family party during the holidays. I blame Hickory Farms of Ohio for opening stores in malls across America, including the Fort Henry Mall here in Kingsport. A “relish” tray usually sat nearby with run-of-the-mill pimento-stuffed olives, sweet gherkins, and other sweet or salty snacks.
I realize that all the things I just mentioned would be disparaged by true charcuterie aficionados (and even more so by posers).
True charcuterie boards typically include cured meats, a variety of cheeses, crackers, spreads, jams, jellies, olives, pickles, nuts and fresh fruits. Charcuterie boards are not a recent invention. The concept has been around for centuries.
They can range from simple to elaborate. The most impressive are artfully arranged, inviting all to nibble a bit of this and a taste of that, contrasting sweet and salty and offering a range of textures.
The popularity of charcuterie boards has exploded in recent years. There are entire websites and businesses devoted to and specializing in them. I was in part inspired to write this column by a meme I saw and shared on Facebook last week: “Charcuterie board is French for ‘I want a sandwich and don’t have any bread.’ ”
I’ve seen them at wedding receptions, on restaurant buffets, and as sharable appetizers in bars. Multiple friends serve them routinely at parties. And the younger generations of my family have embraced them.
Friends and I make fun of the word “charcuterie,” making up incorrect-but-to-us-funny pronunciations. If this is new to you and you’re wondering on the correct way to say it, my best offer is “shar-koo-ter-ee.”
Vicki Cooper Trammell and my double-distant cousin Angellette Lambert Richardson at first told me it sounds, well, a little like their mothers would want them to whisper it and not say it at all in mixed company.
Angellette told me the other day that she’s been seeing pancake-based variations on charcuterie boards, with multiple syrups, flavored butters (sweet and savory) and fresh fruits. Bacon and sausage, she said, keep it close enough to meet charcuterie status. I told her I call shenanigans, and to let me know how her hubby, Max, likes it. She said not to hold my breath on that last part.
I reckon that means she’s seen it, but hasn’t found a way to order it delivered.
Vicki, meanwhile, along with our mutual friend Cindy Turner Lemons, has perfected the traditional charcuterie board.
“For me, it’s all about the cheese,” Cindy said. “ I love to incorporate unique flavors. Specialty crackers are a must, and finish it off with fruity spread like fig preserves.”
Like me, Vicki says a good charcuterie board reminds her of simpler but similar items from childhood.
“We had what we called party trays on Christmas Eve,” Vicki said. “That’s what I see now with what we all know as charcuterie. Grapes are a must for me, along with a great variety of meats and cheeses.”
All three ladies have told me they have one shared rule about a proper charcuterie board: no Chex mix.
My favorite charcuterie boards have been prepared on different occasions by my niece Anne-Catherine Leone, along with her husband, Joe, and children Taylor and Emma. Taylor has loved high-quality olives since she was a toddler. For an early birthday party menu, she chose all meats. Well, we did have cake. And olives. Emma has followed suit, to a degree, as documented by a charcuterie board at the party celebrating her third birthday.
But at night, when I’m craving a snack and watching true-crime stories on TV that will make me have nightmares, I go search the pantry for a little bit of childhood — and make myself a Vienna sausage, saltines, and American cheese “charcuter-me” board. And then I post it on Facebook to prove I’m not as uppity as Angellette says. At least not always.
One more thing. I read it on the internet, so it must be true: something called a “snacklebox” is about to run charcuterie boards off the “trending” lists. I plan to check it out because I do have some tackleboxes. Charcuterie boards require a good “board” and multiple small, decorative bowls. A few years ago the late David “Doc” Berry gifted me a beautiful green marble rectangle that was perfect for charcuterie.
I came home one day a year or so ago to find it moved to a lower rack on an iron planter on the front porch, with a cat sleeping on it. Yes, a snacklebox is looking like the way for me to go. I will keep you posted.