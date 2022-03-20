One of my all-time favorite films turned 50 this month, as more and more of my friends joined me in being 59.
That, of course, means I was only 9 years old when “What’s Up Doc?” hit movie theater screens across the country. I remember going to see it (I think at The Terrace) and even at that age deeming it brilliant.
Starring Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal (and “introducing” Madeline Kahn), director Peter Bogdanovich’s “What’s Up Doc?” paid homage to the “madcap” and “screwball” romantic comedies of the 1930s and 1940s.
That meant nothing to me as a child. I simply found it funny.
I’ve since read articles quoting Streisand saying she didn’t understand what the film was about, but she knew Bogdanovich understood so she just went with it.
The film has gone on to be ranked among the top 100 American comedies and the top 100 greatest love stories in American cinema.
MUSTARD AND MAYO
At least twice, Streisand’s character, Judy, places a very specific order at the Hotel Bristol, where much of the plot takes place:
“ ... a double-thick roast beef sandwich, medium rare, on rye bread with mustard on the top, mayonnaise on the bottom. ...”
Mustard on top. Mayonnaise on the bottom.
First, I know some of you don’t believe those two condiments should even be on a sandwich, hot dog or burger at the same time. Y’all are the “one-or-the-other” crowd. Then there are the “neithers.” And, of course, there are mayo only people (who subgroup into brands, lites, fat-frees, etc.) and there are mustard only people (who subgroup into American, Dijon, whole grain, etc.).
I remember being with a slightly older friend-since-childhood when I was in my teens and we were ordering sub sandwiches from Woodstone Deli when it was down the hill closer to the bridge. When she heard me order both mustard and mayo on my roast beef and Swiss on pumpernickel, she literally stifled a gag. When she could speak, she basically told me mixing the two is disgusting and so unnatural that it had been used by doctors, added to a glass of water, to induce vomiting.
It seems as a toddler she’d eaten most of a bottle of orange-flavored baby aspirin and in her memory of the subsequent ER visit she’d been forced to drink mayo and mustard in a glass of tepid water.
My only response was that might make me vomit as well, but I had ordered the combination, sans tepid water, on a sandwich.
When it comes to burgers, when the consumer wants both, I’ve heard it “should” be mustard on the bottom, mayo on the top. But when I make a homemade burger (or most lunch meat-based sandwiches) I slather the Duke’s on the top bun or slice of bread, then squirt American yellow mustard right onto the mayo. Most of the time. An exception is a Spam sandwich, on which I want only the Duke’s.
Ordering burgers out, I can go all over the place. I am about 50/50 on how I order a Big Pal or a Super Burger at the Hob Nob. Half the time I order either of those staples with the basics: mayo, lettuce, onion and tomato. I often add cheese. If I’m in the mood I order my Big Pal “add mustard, ketchup and pickle.” Mom usually orders mayo and mustard on her burger at the Hob Nob. When we get subs at Subway or Jersey Mike’s, Mom requests mayo and “light mustard.”
That’s why I was surprised last week when Mom, sending me to order her a toasted cheese at Pal’s, seemed surprised when I asked if she wanted to add anything extra.
“No,” she said, adding she wanted it just like one she’d had two days before, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato. “It comes that way, right?”
I said yes, but I often add mustard and pickles, Dad used to add onion, and I knew she adds mustard usually to her burgers and other sandwiches.
She only recently rediscovered Pal’s toasted cheese sandwiches. I reminded her we have been ordering them for at least 25 years and since before they were actually on the menu. But in her defense, she had not had one in years. I really don’t know how long it had been.
I do know this: my homemade grilled cheese sandwiches will continue to be her favorite by far. And you know what? She only uses mayonnaise for those. Because I make grilled cheese sandwiches in a hot iron skillet with real butter and white loaf bread, you can’t really dress the inside of the sandwich once its perfectly browned and ready to eat. So we both have long used mayonnaise as a “dip” for homemade grilled sandwiches.
If all goes as planned, Mom and I will have grilled hamburgers today with my niece Allison Langley and great-niece Olivia Carr in Knoxville at the home of my sister and brother- in-law Pam and Larry Fagans.
I’m going to watch carefully to see who uses mayo, mustard, both, or neither.