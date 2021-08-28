It wasn’t until I was well into adulthood that I realized a favorite childhood meal of mine is looked on by many as specific to Appalachia.
I like it most in fall and winter. Sweater weather through knitted scarf and toboggan weather. To me it is a classic comfort food, best served warm. It can be a side or a meal unto itself. If push came to shove, I’d pick it over macaroni and cheese. And I love macaroni and cheese.
I am of course talking about macaroni and tomatoes. A simple dish seasoned only with butter, salt and sugar. The perfect combination of salty and sweet, of acidity and dairy fat, and the ratio of stewed tomatoes to elbow macaroni are the key considerations in making this homemade treat.
Speaking of homemade, only home-canned, garden-grown tomatoes make the cut, Mom and I agree. We have each tried, in moments of desperation, to make do with store-bought canned tomatoes. They just don’t have enough flavor to carry off macaroni and tomatoes.
My tips on enjoying this simple country cooking staple include discouraging any thought this is Italian pasta. I love basil, but it doesn’t belong here. Same for cheeses and other spices.
Once back in the 1990s, my paternal Uncle Harold was in from D.C. visiting my Grandmother Maude. And she made macaroni and tomatoes. Uncle Harold was born in Blackwater, Virginia, spent his formative years in Kingsport, went away to college, and traveled the world as a military officer before and after marrying a sophisticated Hitchcock blonde. He taught me a lot about food. Fancy food.
But on this visit he tried to teach Momaw and me about macaroni and tomatoes, which he found too plain. He insisted on adding dried basil. Then some garlic powder. Finally, some grated cheese.
I like those flavors, and wouldn’t dare say he’d ruined it. But Momaw spoke right up.
“Why did you go and do that?” she asked after her first spoonful. But she continued to eat, speaking in her quietest voice about not being wasteful with the home-canned tomatoes.
If you’ve never canned tomatoes, it is a job. For one thing, you skin them. You core them. You cut out the “bad spots.”
But each year Mom tries to make as many quarts as possible as tomato crops begin to pass their peak. She prefers home-canned, garden-grown tomatoes not only for macaroni and tomatoes, but as a base for homemade vegetable stew. Fortunately, multiple nieces and nephews share the bounty of their gardens with us.
On Thursday Mom spent part of the afternoon working up a few tomatoes and had about a quart she could have canned. But she said she’d decided to make a pot of macaroni and tomatoes if that was OK with me.
So for my dinner Friday night (I can only hold my uppity-ness in short bits — y’all know I was raised to call it “supper”), I had two plates of Mom’s macaroni and tomatoes.
She boils and drains the elbow macaroni. She reheats the roughly one quart of cooked tomatoes, seeds and all, and adds butter, salt and sugar. No, she doesn’t measure anything. Once the tomatoes are hot, she pours in prepared macaroni, a cup or two at a time, until the ratio of tomatoes to pasta “looks right.” Adjustments are made to taste, adding more butter, more salt, more sugar.
Finally she says it’s just right. And it was.
Coming soon: Tomato pie (next week I’ll be sharing my memories of 9/11).