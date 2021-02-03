MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted unanimously last Thursday to begin providing air-med insurance as part of city employees’ regular health insurance benefits.
Alderman John Gibson, who made the motion to begin offering air-med insurance, noted that it will help protect employees’ savings and/or investments in the event they require helicopter transportation during a medical emergency.
“We as a town (should) provide air-med insurance which would give our employees additional insurance if they had to be flown — where (Holston Valley Medical Center) is no longer a Level 1 trauma center and certain situations might require quicker care,” Gibson said. “I don’t want that financial burden to be something that would cause someone to choose not to be flown and then ultimately pass away. It’s a nice benefit that we can give our employees for not a big cost on the town.”
Gibson’s motion also allows board members to receive med flight insurance under the city plan, although they would have to pay 100% of the cost.
City Manager Mike Housewright told the Times News that the estimated cost would be $2,000 annually, depending on the final quote, and that would cover the employee’s entire household.
Gibson noted that current employee health insurance pays up to $10,000 for emergency transportation.
“Your air flight can cost up to $60,000,” Gibson said. “There’s a $50,000 gap right there. … This is just a little bit of protection to protect an investment for our employees.”
Gibson added, “If they’re on the clock, it’s covered by workman’s comp. But if it’s off the clock and they have a car wreck and need to be flown, that’s where our health insurance stops and this insurance picks up.”
Gibson noted that Hawkins County and Church Hill offer this same benefit.
“I think the employees would appreciate it,” Housewright told the board. “Obviously I would benefit from that as well, and I know that I would appreciate it. We’ve got a good workforce, as everybody knows. They work hard. I think it’s extremely admirable. It would not harm the budget in a meaningful way.”
Inaugural employee of the month
Steve Barnes, public works administrative director, was recognized by Mayor Pat Stilwell as the town’s inaugural employee of the month, a program created by Stilwell to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty.
Barnes and other employees had been up all the night before the meeting putting salt on the roads in preparation for winter weather.
“This is one of the hardest jobs that I’ve had to do is pick an employee of the month,” Stilwell said. “I had several suggestions for him and several others. So we weighed them all out, and Steven came up.”
Stilwell added, “Steven, we appreciate all you do and the work that you have provided over the years.”
Workshops set for Feb. 11 and March 11
At the request of Gibson, the BMA agreed to set a strategic planning workshop for Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. and March 11 at 8 a.m. in the ground floor meeting hall at City Hall.
Gibson said one of the main goals of the workshops would be the creation of a fleet policy for the replacement of vehicles and equipment.
“Get this fleet policy in place and then getting set up to purchase new equipment under that policy so that in the future there is no big hit of money because we already have that money allocated to cover this new equipment,” Gibson said. “ … It will get us in better, newer equipment, but we just need to get on that plan first.”
Among the main topics of the Feb. 11 meeting will be whether to repair the city’s sewer treatment plant or pursue the possibility of contracting with a neighboring city to treat the city’s sewage. Another big topic on Feb. 11 will be the municipal animal shelter and whether the facility should be rebuilt or if animal control should be contracted to PETWORKS.
The fleet policy will be a main topic of the March 11 meeting.