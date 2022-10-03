LIFE-FAM-BORGMAN-COLUMN-DMT

Chickens like bananas, writes Lori Borgman. They like them so much they will run an obstacle course in hopes of winning teeny tiny bits of banana.

 Dreamstime/TNS

The race is about to begin. First appearing is the crowd favorite, Grace, followed by Flapper, Goldilocks and Ella Mae. More flock in, but they’re crowding and bunching up at the back.

Chickens are like that.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.