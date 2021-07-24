More on my Clan Gunn roots, by way of my Johnson grandmother

My long ago Scottish ancestors, members of Clan Gunn of the Northern Highlands, were “swords for hire.”
That’s one of many things I learned about Clan Gunn at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games two weeks ago, through short histories available in the clan’s hospitality tents and through speaking with Allen Robinson.
Robinson and his wife Kim, of Fancy Gap, Va., are co-commissioners of Clan Gunn’s Chesapeake Branch and were, with their daughter, Kymbre, were those hosting inside the tents.
“The name Gunn actually means ‘war’ and it comes from the Nordic,” Allen said. “We are one of the oldest clans in Scotland. One of the reasons we have so many septs is that we were very large. We were a mercenary clan. You could say ‘sword for hire.’ And if you fought with us long enough and did well enough on the battlefield, you became a sept of the clan.”
The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, in mid-July every year, is a celebration of Scottish heritage.
Allen said many participants are well-versed in their Scottish lineage.
But the event always draws a considerable crowd who, like me in past years, are searching for their own connection to Scotland.
“Most people first come up here looking for their connection,” Allen said. “They know they’re Scottish in the background, but they haven’t got a clue what clan they are affiliated with. Often they find it up here. The Grandfather Mountain Highland Games is the largest gathering of clans outside of Scotland.”
Robinson said a lot of people visit the event’s heritage tent the first time they come to the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games and are able to find out which clan tent to check for more information about their roots.
For example if they say their grandmother was a Wilson, they’d be sent to Clan Gunn because Wilson is a sept of the clan.
Kymbre showed me samples of Clan Gunn tartans: modern, ancient, and weathered. Apparently a fourth registered, commonly worn Clan Gunn tartan is called “ancient muted.” I hope I’m not confusing “weathered” and “ancient muted.”
Kymbre explained to me, and others passing through the Clan Gunn tent’s displays, that the “ancient” tartan pattern’s colors are closest to what a new tartan would have looked like way back when in Scotland. Using today’s dyes to create the same pattern produces the “modern” tartan, which is a bit deeper in color. The “weathered” tartan is what an ancient tartan would have become as its newness wore off and it was exposed, likely daily, to the light, humidity, and overall living conditions in Scotland’s northern Highlands hundreds of years ago.
I think I prefer the “weathered” tartan, if ever I get brave enough (and thin enough) to order myself a kilt.
Last week I mentioned the Clan Gunn “crest.” I think I should have said “badge.”
The Clan Gunn badge is “a dexter (right) hand holding a sword in bend all proper, encircled with a leather strap. The motto ‘Aux Pax Aut Bellum,’ latin for ‘Either Peace or War’ is inscribed on the strap. The Clan plant badge is either roseroot (Caithness) or Juniper (Sutherland).”
Allen said his DNA test showed him 60% Scottish and 40% Norwegian.
My own DNA showed 25% Scottish and 4% Norwegian.
Most people have affiliations to more than one (clan).
Some other Clan Gunn facts from the Clan Gunn Society of North America:
• Clan Gunn’s beginnings on mainland Scotland are traced to Caithness, the northernmost county.
• Its earliest members were Vikings of Norwegian origin, who arrived in mainland Scotland by way of the Orkney chain of islands to the north.
• “Clan Gunn claims descent from the Norse Jarls or Earls of Orkney and from the ancient Celtic Mormaers of Caithness through Ragnhild, daughter of Moddan in Dale, sone of Moddan, Mormaer (High Steward) of Caithness, who was killed in 1040, and granddaughter of Saint Rognvald, Jarl of Orkney, who married Gunni, the reputed name-father of the Clan. Gunni was himself a grandson of Sweyn Asleif’s-son, the ‘Ultimate Viking’ and hero of the Orkneyinga Saga.”
• At its peak in the 13th century, Clan Gunn controlled most all of Caithness. Later their fortunes changed, they were pushed back, and many were centered in the County of Sutherland.
• By the 15th century, Clan Gunn had become firmly Highland, spoke Gaelic, and the Norse ancestry had become thoroughly mixed with the Celtic and Pictish native to the area.
As for my newfound knowledge of my heritage and some of its symbols, Mom says the closest I’m getting for a sword is a pair of lopping shear — and if I buy a kilt, I’ll be wearing gym shorts under it.