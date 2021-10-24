When it comes to Mom’s reading habits, the Gospel of Mark, without question comes well before any thought of Mark Twain.
But for roughly 24 hours last week Mom had something in common with Mr. Twain: the report of her death was exaggerated. She is no more dead than Twain was when a reporter contacted him in 1897 to see if he was gravely ill or perhaps even dead, as was rumored.
In our case, I was the reporter who asked Mom if she was sure she hadn’t died back in August.
It is the Halloween season, after all, and I am a big fan of suspense-with-a-spooky-twist films and television shows. One common ending reveals the main character has been unknowingly interacting with ghosts — or perhaps is a ghost their self.
But it wasn’t watching fright films that had me questioning Mom, jokingly, about whether or not she was alive or a figment of my imagination. It was a letter in the mail.
Leaving for work one day I reached into the mailbox as I came out the front door. Two pieces of mail. One for Mom, from one of her banks. The second, quite thick, addressed to me and from an annuity and life insurance company.
“What is that?” Mom asked. “Is it to you?”
“Yes,” I answered. “And it looks like someone wanting me to buy some kind of insurance.” I ripped it open, thinking I’d be able to toss it in the trash on the way to my car.
And then I did a double take at the cover letter.
“Our condolences or your recent loss. Please fill out and return the enclosed forms to claim your death benefit.” Above that sentence was a contract number, Mom’s name, and “Date of death: Aug. 21, 2021.”
It’s always hard getting word a loved one has died. But when they’re standing an arm’s length away at the time, its a bit, uh, confusing. And somehow foreboding.
Mom asked what it was and I lied that it was in fact someone wanting me to buy some insurance and quickly refolded the letter and all the forms behind it, shoving the bundle back into the envelope.
I knew it would, at best, worry Mom, who would think someone was impersonating her or trying to gain access to her finances. That was my first concern as well.
But as I drove through downtown to work, those movie plots popped into my head flooding my mind with wild thoughts and questions. (Cue the theme music to Twilight Zone or Night Gallery.)
Was I crazy? Had I had a psychotic break? Was Mom a figment of my imagination, created by my brain as a coping mechanism? With her isolating at home for most of the past 18 months who else could say they’ve seen her?
The housekeeper! But, oh, wait. Like a predictable development in a movie plot, our longtime housekeeper quit a few months ago. Suddenly. A new one has replaced her. But I’m the only family member who has met her. Was I imagining her, too?
By the time I got to work I had let go of comparisons to movies and called Mom’s main bank. And searched online for the company who sent the letter. I found them online and the information on the letterhead matched. The bank asked me to fax or email a copy of the letter for their security/fraud folks to review and I did. Within an hour they called me back to say it was a real company, but the bank had no information about the letter or why it was sent. They advised me to simply call the insurance and annuity company.
The next morning as Mom was distracted by Pal’s Cheddar Rounds and a Big Tea, I broke the news to her.
“The mail you got yesterday, it was your monthly bank statement from xxxxx, wasn’t it?”
“Yes.”
“Did it show the balance of that IRA?”
“Yes. Why?”
“Well, the letter I got asked me to fill out paperwork to claim the death benefit on that, I thought.” (A Cheddar Round headed for her mouth returned to the plate). “Before you react, I’ve already talked to the bank. We need to call the insurance company that sent the letter. The bank doesn’t think it is connected to you’re account. It’s probably a clerical error. I hope so. I worried I maybe had lost my mind and you’re a ghost.”
With that, Mom laughed the most heartily I’ve seen her laugh in a long, long time. I’m glad she’d put that Cheddar Round back on the plate, because had it been in her mouth she either would have choked or it would have come out her nose.
Before we’d started eating, Mom had shown me a chip in the coffee pot and explained she’d dropped a bowl the day before, knocking the pot over in the process. And she’d dropped a pan as she moved it from the counter to the table.
“Mom, ghosts aren’t always able to hold solid objects,” I deadpanned.
Through tears of laughter: “I am not dead. Call them. Now. I want to know who told them I’m dead.”
On speaker phone I dialed the number and pushed through the series of numbers as directed to get someone in “benefit claims.” Meanwhile, Mom had started washing dishes, very noisily.
“Thank you for calling xxxx xxxxx, this is Cathy, may I ask to whom I’m speaking?”
“John Osborne.”
“And let’s confirm the last four of your social.”
“XXXX.”
“Good, and you’re birthdate?”
“XXX, XX, XXXX.”
“Good, and your address? (supplied) “Good, and the contract number?” (read it from the letter) “Good, and the holder of the contract?”
“I don’t know what that means. What do you mean the holder?”
“Who bought the policy?”
“I’m guessing Wanda Osborne?”
“Yes. OK, what can I do to assist you today?”
“You wrote me this letter saying I needed to file a claim for the death benefit on Wanda’s contract.”
“Yes, what can I do for you?”
“Well, that racket you hear in the background is Wanda, my mother, apparently alive and well. Or haunting me by banging pots together while I try to file this claim.”
A moment of silence.
“Oh! Thank goodness for you, then, and your mother.”
She then asked to speak to Mom, and once Mom stated her birth date and last found of her social, Cathy said “OK, that doesn’t match. We have a mistake. Well, clearly, we made a mistake. This claim was for a different Wanda Osborne.”
Mom hands the phone back to me and I go on to ask about Mom’s policy, still thinking it somehow was an error between two same-named policy holders within the company. It turns out Mom has no connection to the company.
I asked how they got my name and address if she wasn’t even the right Wanda, still suspicious.
Cathy said it was probably a computer search that pulled my name as the contact for Wanda Osborne.
Later I searched online for “Wanda Osborne obituary August 2021” and immediately found another Wanda Osborne who died elsewhere in Tennessee in August — with a surviving son named John.
So I send my heartfelt condolences to my name-twin to the west, and hope he and his mom Wanda had as much fun together and my Mom, Wanda, have had even in unexpected situations.
Happy Halloween to you all.