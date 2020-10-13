Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church will hold a Mission Agape Community Day on Saturday in Kingsport where it will give away diapers, formula and children’s clothing to families in need with small children.
Mission Agape serves families with small children in Sullivan County and surrounding areas by providing diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, new socks, underwear and gently used clothing. If you need assistance in filling the gap in these areas, you are invited to Mission Agape Community Day.
This will be a drive-thru experience to keep everyone safe during COVID. Please stay in your vehicle at all times.
What can you expect?
When you arrive at the parking lot, you will be greeted by a volunteer who will connect with you to gather the needs for you children. You will be directed to a parking space while you wait.
What's available?
Diapers, wipes, formula, baby food, underwear, socks and gently used clothing (Availability based on supply).
What does it cost?
Nothing. “Freely we have received, so freely we give." The organization’s goal is to help fill the gap for those in need.
When?
One Saturday a month. October's Community Day is Oct. 17 from 9:30-11 a.m.
Where?
Morrison Chapel UMC, 2019 Chapel Drive, Kingsport.
Send questions to missionagape@morrisonchapelumc.org Follow them on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/missionagapeKPT