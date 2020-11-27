UPDATE: Zella Linklater has been found safe. She and her grandmother, Belinda Wilson, were located in the woods. According got the Greene County Sheriff's Office the child had been missing for nearly 24 hours. She was treated at a nearby hospital for hypothermia.
---------------------------
CHUCKEY - A statewide Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of Greene County Sheriff's Department for Zella Linklater.
Zella is a 3-year-old white female, 3'6"tall, 50lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Zella was last seen in the area of Bumblebee Lane in Chuckey wearing a red dress and snow boots.
The child was last seen with her grandmother, Belinda Wilson, walking into a wooded area.
Belinda Wilson is a 54-year-old white female, 5'6" tall, 180 lbs., with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Belinda Wilson is wanted by the Greene County Sheriff's Department for Custodial Interference and Child Neglect/ Endangerment.
If you have seen Zella or Belinda Wilson or have information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 423-798-1800 or the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND.