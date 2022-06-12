Thanks to those of you who noticed the absence of this column last week. I was on a two-week vacation that included stops in Raleigh, North Carolina, Savannah, Georgia and Walt Disney World in Florida.
I thought a lot about my maternal grandmother on the trip, especially during my long sojourns alone in the car between destinations.
She had no particular connections to the places I visited. It was the timing that brought her to the forefront of my thoughts.
Throughout her adult life “Momaw” presented herself in formal social situations and business ventures as Mrs. John H. Osborne (“Sr.” was added after my father’s birth). Born at the dawn of the 20th century in rural Lee County, Virginia, Maude Duff Ward received her middle name as tribute to a friend of her father.
She left this life just days shy of her 95th birthday. By calendar date that was 25 years ago this weekend. She took her last breath in bed at her home, my parents at her side. I had gone on an errand. Someone later told me those on the verge of death will hold on until a particular loved one isn’t present. It’s a sort of last act of protection.
Named for my grandfather and, so she told me, his look-alike during my late teens and early 20s, I was a favored child. It didn’t hurt that I was from age 17 the only local grandchild. And that I spent a lot of time with her immediately after my grandfather died in 1972.
I remember those grade-school summers well. Hearing her go outside and garden in the early morning while I stayed in bed, being served over-easy fried eggs, toast and homemade berry jams on a TV tray as I sat in what had been my grandfather’s (to a 9-11- year-old boy) huge platform rocker.
Playing on the floor on the then-new celery-colored wall-to-wall carpeting as she pieced quilts on the old-fashioned sofa, recently reupholstered in a bright-yellow brocade. We pretty much agreed on television programs (that’s what she called TV shows). It was a thrill to me to change from WJHL to WCYB because I’d be allowed to turn the large dial on the box atop her big Zenith television that made the large antenna on the roof turn to get the best signal for whatever station we sought.
Throughout my 20s and into my 30s I routinely visited, often bringing carryout for two to share with her. Many of my friends got to know her and, like many of my maternal cousins, began also to call her Momaw.
Around the house, she dressed in what I’d now call “Miss Ellie” housedresses and “little old lady” house shoes (sparkling threading, velvet trim, etc.). For trips, near or far, she’d likely wear a skirted suit or a dress with a matching coat. White gloves and pearls (real and not) were common accessories, joined in her later years by dark sunglasses. Most of her handbags and shoes were matched sets that looked like something Queen Elizabeth might wear, almost exclusively purchased from a small store in D.C. on her visits to my Uncle Harold.
My siblings and I liked her white hair natural and curly. For special occasions and travel, she’d want it rolled, dried, teased, smoothed and sprayed stiff.
I realize that description could bring to mind many women of my grandmother’s generation and background. I’m wondering what hallmarks my generation will be known for when we are remembered by loved ones once we’re gone.
Near the end of Momaw’s life I began to live with her and act as Dad’s right arm in providing her with care and assistance needed to allow her to stay in her home. Instead of grabbing carryout, I was grocery shopping and cooking. I became an expert at finding things she still enjoyed. One exception to the home-cooking rule was Sweet and Sour Soup from Ming Garden. Momaw loved it. I think it was bold enough to still excite her taste buds.
In the last week of her life on Earth, Momaw’s alertness level came and went. My sister Pam came up from Knoxville and spent a couple of days. On Monday, after about three days of mostly sleep, Momaw opened her eyes, looked at Pam, and in a relatively strong voice called out “Johnny!”
Hearing that, along with Pam calling out that Momaw wanted me, I dashed into the room to find Pam helping Momaw sit up.
“Make me something to eat,” Momaw said to me.
I went quickly to the kitchen and started to cook.
At this point we had been serving her meals in bed for some time. But she insisted that Pamela bring her to the dining table. I know Pam and I had plates of food, but I have no idea what or how much we ate, if anything. I do know this: the centerpiece of Momaw’s plate was a pair of over-easy fried eggs; and she ate heartily.
Afterward we went through to the living room. I sat on the old yellow brocade sofa. Dad was in the platform rocker with Pam in another side chair. Momaw motioned for Pamela to push her wheelchair directly in front of me.
Then my grandmother reached for my hand and held it tight, while looking directly and deeply into my eyes. It might only have been seconds, but it seemed like a very long time. She said no words aloud, but I heard — no, I felt her love and appreciation. I knew in my heart she was saying goodbye. For now.
She held Pam’s hand, too, in much the same way. Eventually, she whispered to Dad that she needed to go back to bed.
Within 48 hours she was gone. No struggle. Just peace.
So, those are thoughts that came to mind as I traveled over the past two weeks. It didn’t dawn on me that this weekend marked 25 years since Momaw’s passing until I was having lunch with friends in Florida and we began talking about milestone birthdays and friend-anniversaries.
Many of my “gang” here locally are or will turn 60 this year, myself included. So, too, my friend Tim Franks, of Lakeland, Florida. We celebrated Tim’s 60th birthday a few weeks early because we won’t be with him next month. I’ll be 60 in November. Tim and I met the first weekend of June 2002, when I was having a mid-life crisis as my 40th birthday approached.
Also at lunch that day was my longtime friend Christine Riselay Johnson. Once talk of how long Tim and I had known each other started, Chris pretty quickly asked when she and I met. After some discussion of other milestones, we determined it was 1982. So, 40 years of friendship and fun. As we shared memories of our adventures that everyone at the table found laugh-’til-you-cry funny, Chris suddenly blurted out “And I’m going to be 70 next month.”
Everyone paused. For a moment you could have heard a pin drop in the Glass Knife in Winter Park, Florida. I realized everyone was staring at me as Chris and I stared eye-to-eye, an apparent look of shock on my face.
“What’s wrong?” Chris said to me. “Say something or close your mouth.”
Everyone burst out laughing again as I said “You’re TEN years older than me? I mean, I knew that, I guess, of course, but... 70?! That makes me sound so old.”
My two weeks of vacation flew by. So, too, have the past 40, 25, 20 and 10 years. Don’t waste a minute. Make friends. And take care of those who took care of you.