With the COVID-19 pandemic causing event after event to be rescheduled, reimagined or canceled, weddings were no exception. However, after the initial period of chaos, many people got creative in order to still celebrate their big day.
Zoom or FaceTime weddings were the way to go for a short period, but for such a special occasion, in-person events eventually made a comeback.
In fact, only 7% of engaged couples completely canceled their weddings in 2020, according to The Knot, a digital wedding planning brand. Almost half (43%) of couples still had a ceremony and reception while 32% postponed just the reception to a later date. Only 15% of couples postponed their entire celebration, many rescheduling for 2021.
Of the weddings that took place in 2020, 96% were modified in some way to fit COVID-19 guidelines or prioritize health and safety, according to The Knot.
A majority of couples limited the amount of guests at their wedding in order to reduce the risk of infections, with 40% even uninviting some guests. Many invited guests also chose not to attend due to COVID-19 concerns. Thus, the micro-wedding and elopement trends picked up steam.
Micro-weddings typically include no more than 50 guests, while elopements usually only involve up to 10 people, according to Town & Country Magazine. So, these trends were seemingly perfect for couples plagued by pandemic restrictions.
However, Kelly Story, wedding coordinator at Storybrook Farm and owner of Storybrook Events LLC, noted that while the demand for micro-weddings and elopements grew during the pandemic, the more intimate options existed long before.
“Storybrook saw a need before micro-weddings were a ‘thing,’ ” Story said. “We used to do big weddings on the weekends, then provide elopements and micro-weddings during the week, but in 2019 we scaled down to just elopements and micro-weddings.”
In 2020, Storybrook Farm hosted 32 weddings, just 10 less than in 2019, and is usually booked almost every weekend from May to November. The Storybrook Farm venue is located less than a mile from downtown Jonesborough on 25 acres full of Northeast Tennessee’s natural beauty. Storybrook has offered its wedding services to the public since 2011 and now specializes in miniature affairs ranging from two to 24 people.
“People still want that wedding day feel with traditional wedding elements, but not the stress,” Story said. “It gives the day such a magic that kind of gets lost in the big wedding.”
Micro-weddings and elopements also typically cost much less than the traditional wedding, and Story suspects that the trend will continue to grow throughout 2021 and further as Storybrook Farm is already booking into 2022 and 2023.
If you’re looking for a micro-wedding or elopement venue in the Tri-Cities area, options include Storybrook Farm, Broken J Farm, Cherokee Creek Farm and many more.