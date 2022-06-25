Mom and I had a brief but wonderful reunion this week with Ken and Keri LaPierre.
The couple visited Mom this past Tuesday and again on Wednesday — which marked the four-year anniversary of their move to Georgia. I got to see them for only a few minutes on that second visit.
I knew they had brought Mom lunch a bit earlier and swung by the house to say hello on my way to a meeting in Blountville. The storm door was locked when I got home, and I could see the living room was vacant. I knocked and looked toward the kitchen.
And Keri came dashing from the kitchen doorway and across the living room to let me in, a big grin turning to light laughter as she reached the storm door and turned the key.
“It’s been so long since I’ve come to let you in, I told your Mom to let me for old time’s sake,” Keri said as we both opened our arms wide to hug one another.
Seeing Keri dash across the living room to let me in used to be commonplace.
She (and Ken) first came into my family’s lives about nine years ago when she became a once-a-week housekeeper just before Dad’s seven-year struggle with Parkinson’s took him from us.
The joy and friendship that Keri brought each week were an extreme comfort to Mom in her widowhood.
“I have told many people the good Lord sent her to me,” Mom said a few days ago. “I’ve had other helpers before and after Keri. I’ve appreciated and enjoyed them all. But I’ve never shared as much laughter with anyone else.”
I wish I had drafted a few notes each week over the five years Keri helped Mom. I think I could write a pretty good pitch for a half-hour sitcom or maybe even a one-hour “dramedy.”
It’s not a new premise. Two women from different backgrounds form a strong bond as each gets a kick out of learning new things from the other. The central themes: companionship; growth; and just plain fun.
Keri and Ken are originally from Rhode Island. They arrived in Kingsport after a stint in Florida.
Mom is a country-girl-moved-to-a-smalltown in the South. Born in Southwest Virginia on a tobacco farm, she moved to Northeast Tennessee at 21. From her father’s house to a newlywed cottage.
Keri, and through her, Ken, regularly learned new culinary words and rural farm living facts from Mom. Keri shared tales of urban life with Mom.
One of the old-time concepts Keri and Ken weren’t aware of before was the pre-electricity necessity of “the springhouse.” I don’t know how it came up as Keri worked one day, but Mom mentioned going to the springhouse to get milk when she was a girl.
I think Keri might have thought that was an odd name for a store, even a convenience store, until Mom explained exactly what it was and how important it was before refrigerators became common.
Keri went home and promptly told Ken about “the springhouse.” From then on, Ken wanted regular updates on what Keri learned from Mom each visit.
One he got a big kick out of was “the flour doin’ses.”
Keri often helped Mom cook, with Mom guiding what went in the mix. Keri and Ken both loved Mom’s chicken and dumplings. And my meatloaf. But the chicken and dumplings were first in their hearts (and stomachs). Mom tried to teach Keri exactly how she makes them. But Keri told me during their recent visit that she still can’t reproduce Mom’s dumplings.
“I just gave up and buy canned biscuits,” Keri said. “Mrs. O. tried to show me, but she doesn’t measure anything and I just need an actual recipe when I cook.”
By the way, Keri has always referred to Mom as “Mrs. O,” which I find endearing.
So apparently one day while Keri helped Mom cook, Mom’s sweet tooth took command at some point and a cake or pie was started. Mom said she’d had her love of all things sweet for as far back as she can remember. As a child, she’d eat brown sugar out of the bag as a treat when her “Mommie” was cooking. And her “Popie” always wanted a little something sweet at the end of a meal. Popie Null didn’t especially care for elaborate or rich sweets. But he liked a sliver of cake or pie or “Toast.”
“Where’s the flour doin’ses, Pearlie?” Popie would ask if no end-of-meal treat was evident on the supper table. Or, “Don’t we have any flour doin’ses?”
I wasn’t present when Mom explained this to Keri, but apparently it resulted in quite a few requests to repeat the phrase and explanation. Keri of course told Ken. And he began to ask “Where’s the flour doin’ses?” at their own family meals.
Before I forget, Ken often brought Mom fresh flowers during the five years Keri was her helper. And candy. It wasn’t flour doin’ses, but unlike Popie Null, Mom prefers candy and more is more, the richer the better. On this visit he arrived with a big bouquet and a bag of Dove chocolates. Later the same day, I brought her a 2-pound bag of M&Ms. She’s still eating the Dove candies.
Back to the “Toast.” I’d never heard about this myself until Thursday. It probably shouldn’t be capitalized, but I wanted to make the distinction from just toast. When Mom told me Popie loved when Momaw Pearl made “Toast” a piece of toasted loaf bread didn’t mesh with my visions of what they ate back then.
“Mommie made Toast a lot,” Mom said. “I’m not sure why we called it Toast. She’d take biscuits if she had enough left over and crumble them in a pan. If she didn’t have any biscuits, or not enough left over, she’d make a pone to add to it. She’d make custard in a skillet on the old iron stove. Then she’d crumble the biscuits or pone in a layer, then pour a layer of custard — sometimes she’d make it chocolate — and keep layering it like that until she used up all the custard and bread. Then she’d beat some egg whites and make a stiff meringue for the top, making swirly peaks, and put it in the oven until the top was brown.”
I’ve never had one, but now I want a “Toast.”
Maybe next time Keri and Ken visit we’ll have a “Toast.” I hope it isn’t four more years.