ROGERSVILLE — Matthew Mahan had his wish come true thanks to the New Hampshire Make-A-Wish program that bought the 2020 Volunteer High School grad a brand new four-wheeler.
In 2019, Matthew got sick and went to the Holston Valley Medical Center, where they were unable to figure out what was wrong with him. After a week at Holston Valley, he was transferred to Vanderbilt.
“They ran a bunch of tests and found out that I’d had some strokes,” Matthew told the Times News last week. “They found out I have antiphospholipid antibody syndrome. It makes my blood clot, and I have a growth on my heart valve from it. I chose not to have the surgery, and I’m on blood thinners now.”
A few weeks before his 18th birthday Matthew decided to apply to the East Tennessee Make-A-Wish Foundation
“I didn’t think I’d get it, but I did,” Matthew said. “I wanted to go on a trip. I wanted to go up to Canada, or some place up north, but because of the coronavirus we couldn’t do that so I decided to ask for a four-wheeler instead.”
Matthew splits his time between a home in Rogersville and a farm home near Sneedville where there are a lot of good places to ride an ATV. His family’s ATV, a 1996 Polaris 300, still runs, but he said it’s pretty beat up and old.
For his new ATV, Matthew picked out a Kawasaki Brute Force 750 four-wheeler from Kingsport Cycles. His new ATV retails at $10,600, but Make-A-Wish bought it for $9,499.
“I picked out the one I wanted and had it wrapped in blue,” Matthew said. “I just like that color.”
East Tennessee Make-a-Wish didn’t have the resources to make Matthew’s wish come true, so the New Hampshire foundation agreed to take over.
“I got a call from the Make-A-Wish foundation in New Hampshire, and they were trying to find a vehicle for him,” said Kingsport Cycles sales rep Michael Barker. “We had the vehicle, and I made arrangements to get the vehicle wrapped the color that Matthew wanted. Then they bought it for him and came here and did the presentation.”
Matthew got his ATV during a ceremony in August at Kingsport Cycles.
“I was surprised, and glad to have something like that,” he said. “I ride it quite a bit. I try to ride it every weekend. Sometimes I have medical stuff going on and I can’t ride it. It’s a pretty good four-wheeler. It rides a whole lot better (than his old ATV). More power, and it’s got better tires.”
Matthew added, “It was a great experience. Life changing. I’d just like to thank the New Hampshire Make-A-Wish and Kingsport Cycles.”
