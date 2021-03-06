If you’ve got $10, here are a couple of bargains to be had, but both are limited time offers. I learned from Rick Barger a year or so back that LTO is business shorthand for limited time offers.
Pal’s Sudden Service has several LTOs that come and go. Now, for example, Pal’s Tender Pork Loin Biscuit is available during breakfast hours. They are not $10, but Mom says they’re a bargain and pair so well with Cheddar Rounds. I don’t know how long Pal’s Pork Loin Biscuit will be available. But the two $10 bargains I mentioned require you to act soon. One is today only.
My hot LTO tips: $10 will get you either a good old-fashioned brown paper grocery bag of books, or a very filling fish dinner. And either way you’ll be contributing to a good cause.
The 2021 Kingsport Book Fair comes to a close today, with one of its biggest draws: it’s $10 bag day at the event, at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium, from 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. The annual event raises money for literacy programs and typically draws book enthusiasts from multiple states. Volunteer Gail Preslar said this year has been no different.
A lot who attend from out of town are book dealers. This year they came from Nashville; Knoxville; Asheville; Virginia’s shore; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Huntington, West Virginia, Preslar said when I dropped by the fair Friday evening.
Two bought $1,900 worth of books. Most of the dealers come in time for the “pre-sale” the first evening, which costs attendees a $10 cover charge at the door.
Preslar said some of those who come from out of town get rooms in local hotels, and most all eat out at least once or twice in the area even if it’s just a day trip.
One standout among this year’s attendees was a former Kingsport resident who now lives in Greenville, South Carolina. She told a fellow home-schooling mom about the book fair and it turned into a three-moms-three-daughters road trip.
I shopped light this year, but my favorite “finds” were: “The Red Rocker Inn Family Cook Book” (from the bed and breakfast with family-style dining in Black Mountain, North Carolina, familiar to many of my fellow Leadership Kingsport graduates); “Treasures in Cooking: Given to You by the Young People,” from the youth group of State Line Baptist Church; and, “Starr Recipes from Greystone, Home of WATE Television 6” (it’s from 1970, and features recipes featured on that station’s “Homemakers Show,” hosted weekday mornings by Mary Starr, beginning in 1955).
You have three opportunities left to take advantage of my other recommended $10 LTO. The Kingsport Knights of Columbus (Council #6992) is again serving up its fish fry (don’t let the name fool you — you can get it baked if you prefer) at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2517 John B. Dennis Hwy., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays through Lent. That leaves March 12, March. 19 and March 26.
It’s carryout only. For $10 you’ll get fish (fried or baked), fries, slaw, green beans, macaroni and cheese, and dessert (it was a cookie when we went). Social distancing and mask are required to place your order, get it, and depart the portion of the church complex where the fish fry is held. When I arrived at 5 p.m. last week, there were at least two dozen people in line already. It took me 35 minutes to get through the line and be headed back to my car. It was well worth the wait, and the $10.
If you go to the book fair today, don’t take your own bag. You give them $10 and they give you a brown paper bag. It keeps everyone on a level playing field.
The entire event is planned and run by volunteers. Preslar said they’d all like to give a special shout-out this year to the Dobyns-Bennett JROTC and Beta Club students who helped set up, straighten and organize the inventory, as well as providing general assistance to customers.
Happy hunting!