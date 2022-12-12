LIFE-FAM-BORGMAN-COLUMN-MCT

Lori Borgman’s grandson has long shadowed his dad in the wood shop, watching, helping and working on his own projects, most recently a guitar.

 Lori Borgman/TNS

Despite the cost of everything shooting through the roof, we know someone making money. Even better, we are related to him.

He is our grandson, which should be a close enough bloodline to provide some comfort in our old age.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.