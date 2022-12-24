LIFE-FAM-BORGMAN-COLUMN-DMT

The good Christmas tales grip your heart and bring you to tears — the stories and the storytellers, writes Lori Borgman.

 Eros Erika/Dreamstime/TNS

My mother used to say she dreaded the day she returned to school after Christmas vacation. The standing assignment in that small country school was to write about their holiday and the gifts they received.

Growing up in a large family during the Depression, her family didn’t always have gifts.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.