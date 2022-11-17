LIFE-FAM-BORGMAN-COLUMN-DMT

Hang-drying is a workable system, providing you don't mind bath towels that feel like steel wool, writes Lori Borgman. (Paul Maguire/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Paul Maguire

We have been without a clothes dryer for approximately 24 days, six hours, 44 minutes and 22 seconds. But who's counting?

When the dryer stopped working, we did what we always do when an appliance fails. I informed the husband. He then pulled the dryer out, checked the plug, flipped the breaker a few times, hit the dryer's start button a half-dozen times, shoved the dryer back into place and matter-of-factly said, "Nothing lasts like it used to."

