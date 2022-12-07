I recently snagged a cheap flight on an airline known for being “economical.” I told one of the kids the airline I was flying, and she exploded. Just like a volcano, molten lava flowed out of both her ears.
“Mom!” she shrieked. “Don’t you know they’re the airline with issues?”
I asked if by “issues” she meant those videos of people throwing punches in the aisles. I informed her it was a predawn flight and people who brawl on airlines are still in bed that time of day.
She said it wasn’t that I would be in a viral video, it was that the airline is known for never leaving the airport.
I told her that an economy airline doesn’t mean you don’t leave the airport, it only means you may leave the airport in a teeny, tiny plane and have to flap your arms to keep it airborne.
I paid for my flight, which was amazingly cheap. Then I was asked if I’d like to pick a seat, which meant an additional fee. Did I want to pay extra to take a bag on board for a small fee?
It was a la carte. Some of your finer restaurants are a la carte.
A week before my flight, an email said for a small fee I could have priority boarding, which would mean early access to overhead bins.
I thought about it, as I think the fighting often breaks out when the overhead bins are full.
Four days before departure, I received an offer to bid on more leg room.
As a matter of fact, I could make multiple bids on more leg room.
I wondered if the multiple bids were for individual legs, a bid for the right leg, and a bid for the left leg. Or maybe you could just bid for more space for your right leg and let your left leg cramp.
I didn’t need more leg room, but the bidding concerned me.
Three days before my flight, an email asked if I’d like to purchase an extra-wide seat. My first thought was, who’s been talking? I immediately jumped on the bathroom scale. I am not wider, which is why I stopped by the ‘fridge on my way back to the computer.
Would I have to pay for an oxygen mask? Was there a fee for a safety floatation device? How about the restroom? I haven’t used a restroom on a plane for decades, but what if?
Two days before departure, another email asked if I would like to buy Wi-Fi, which “would last for the entire duration of the flight.” Not Wi-Fi just during takeoff, or just during extreme turbulence, but for the whole flight!
Despite pre-flight anxiety — free of charge; no fee required — the flight was wonderful. I define wonderful as when the plane stays in the sky.
I took a different airline on my return flight, one that gives you a seat, overhead storage, leg room, a beverage and snack, and Wi-Fi all for one price. The all-encompassing price and my budget a la carte airline were less than a dollar apart in cost.
Sometimes what looks like a savings isn’t a savings. Hence the old saying, “Let the flier beware.”
Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.