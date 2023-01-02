LIFE-FAM-BORGMAN-COLUMN-DMT

The message of Baby New Year is ‘fresh start.’ It sounds good, but in reality, the kid has no idea what lies ahead, writes Lori Borgman.

 Barbara Helgason/Dreamstime/TNS

Father Time and Baby New Year are polar opposites on the age spectrum.

Father Time is gaunt and haggard, draping about in a long robe, carrying a huge hourglass and a large scythe. The timepiece appears heavy and the scythe definitely looks lethal. The message is clear: “Time’s ticking — get the lead out!”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.


Lori Borgman is a columnist, author and speaker. Her new book, “What Happens at Grandma’s Stays at Grandma’s” is now available. Email her at lori@loriborgman.com.