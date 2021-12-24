ROGERSVILLE — The past two years have been specifically tough for Lori Ringley. But she’s determined to keep going.
Ringley lives with her 10-year-old son and her 40-year-old brother, who has cerebral palsy.
She started caring for her brother full time after her mother died in December 2019, followed by her father’s death in March 2020.
“Our family was really close,” Ringley said, when asked about caring for her brother. “We’re just lost without our parents.”
Ringley has also been concerned with her health. In June 2019, she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But she recently received good news. About three weeks ago, Ringley found out she is finally in remission.
“I’m relieved,” Ringley said. “It’s been rough. I’ve been really worried.”
Ringley’s biggest struggle at the moment, however, doesn’t involve her health. Her home is in need of repair.
Specifically, she said, a suspected heat pump issue has caused her light bill to increase and some of her flooring has fallen through.
“Our light bill for example, this month was $500,” Ringley said. “The cheapest it’s ever been is $300. There’s something wrong underneath our house. That’s our main problem. We’ve got some floors that have fallen through and some things that need done. But thank God for Appalachian Service Project. I have been on the list since before my parents died. I’m hoping they help me coming up this summer.”
Her worries also include the van she purchased after her father passed away.
“My brother had a new van when dad passed,” Ringley said. “But the van was in his name, so it was taken back. I found one in Ohio for $5,000. It’s in pretty rough shape. It’s got rust all in it. But it gets us there and back. I’m not going to complain.”
Her list of worries has been great over the past few years. But, she said, she has worked to make sure her son and brother both have gifts for Christmas.
“I’ve got the holidays taken care of,” Ringley said. “We don’t have much, but I’m not going to let these boys go without anything.”
Apart from home repairs and van needs, her main concern has been making it through her battle with cancer to continue caring for her family.
“My son has no one other than me,” Ringley said. “There is no one he can go to if something were to happen to me. My brother wouldn’t live a month without me. No one knows him, knows what he needs. It was very worrying that I might not make it through it.”
Ringley and her family have seen tough times throughout the past few years.But she says she, her brother and her son are determined to make it through to better days.
“We’re going to survive,” Ringley said. “We’re going to make it. No matter what, we’ll just keep fighting. We’ll just keep going.”