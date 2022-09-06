LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-DMT

When children misbehave, they require a message that will overcome their determination to have everything go their way, writes family psychologist John Rosemond. (Dreamstime/TNS)

“The goal of parenting is not to control, coerce or punish children into being ‘good.’ The goal of parenting is to grow children who can feel all of their feelings and become empathic problem- solvers, and to help children reach their fullest potential.”

No, I haven’t gone over to the other side. That’s a quote from a recent Washington Post column by parent coach Meghan Leahy. I checked the date because it’s the very sort of romantic blah-blah the experts were churning out in the early 1970s, which is when mere child-rearing became parenting.

