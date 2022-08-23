LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-DMT

The reason that children should be disciplined well, and therefore well-behaved, is not because it's easier to raise a well-behaved child (though it certainly is), writes family psychologist John Rosemond. The reason is it is in the child's best interest, both in the short and long terms, to be well-behaved. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

The mother of a 5-year-old girl tells her to dress for school. The child replies, insolence abounding, “No! I don’t want to, and I’m not going to!” Mom tells her if she doesn’t dress, she will go to school in her pajamas. The child dresses. And that’s the end of it. Or is it?

“Did I do the right thing?” Mom asks.

