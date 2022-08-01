LIFE-FAM-PARENTS-DMT

Q: How can I explain to my kids, ages 6 and 9, that “fair” and “equal” are not the same? They complain constantly that I’m not fair. What they mean is I don’t treat them the same.

A: You’re yelling into a hurricane. Forget it. Below age 12 or 13, children cannot wrap their brains around the difference between the two concepts.

