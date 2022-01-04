KINGSPORT — A surge in contributions two days before Christmas helped the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport reach its Red Kettle fundraising goal of $125,000.
That campaign actually exceeded the goal, which was the same as the agency had for its 2020 campaign, Capt. Aaron Abram said.
The campaign, familiar to shoppers across the nation with its red kettles and bell-ringing greeters outside retail stores, began in November and concluded on Christmas Eve.
At noon on Dec. 23, a post on the agency’s social media page noted contributions as of the most-recent tally totaled $102,171 — more than $23,000 shy of the goal.
Kettles and bell ringers were out for the final time, at eight locations for four hours, on Christmas Eve.
On Dec. 27, a final accounting was announced: $126,773.
“That still could go up slightly,” Abram said Tuesday afternoon, explaining some of the agency’s receipts from online donations could be in process.
Abram said the $24,000 blast in those last hours on those last two days of the campaign didn’t come from large individual donations.
“I believe the closer it got to Christmas the more people thought about getting a donation in,” Abram said. “And for some they may have finished their own shopping and knew what they could contribute.”
During the campaign, an anonymous donor did contribute a “match” of $6,666 for what was collected by bell ringers on a certain day.
And Eastman Credit Union did the same type “match” for a day’s donations to bell ringers across the Tri-Cities, from which the Salvation Army of Kingsport received $6,707.90, Abram said.
“We had more volunteers this year,” Abram said. “And we couldn’t have done it without them. This money does provide some help for our Christmas programs, but it is a significant portion of our year-long budget. It will provide help to all our social programs, including startup funds for a new day center. This money goes back into serving people here in the Kingsport community. We thank everyone for their support and trust of the Salvation Army and our mission of doing the most good.”