KINGSPORT — Kingsport will begin a rolling reopening of its leisure services facilities beginning March 1.
Many of the Model City’s facilities have been open throughout the past year, providing programs and recreation to citizens in safe ways. As more facilities reopen or expand programming at a reduced capacity, all COVID-19 safety protocols —including social distancing and mask-wearing — will remain in place.
“We are very excited to open more of our facilities and programs for our citizens,” said Assistant City Manager Michael Borders. “We appreciate your patience during this time, and we hope that circumstances will allow us to continue the gradual reopening of our facilities and programs.”
Please note that the following information is subject to change as the city continues to receive recommendations from the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and the CDC.
Kingsport Public Library
The library is open for browse-and-go and computer use by appointment Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m. The library will continue curbside service and virtual programming.
Kingsport Senior Center
The main site will reopen on March 1, and the Lynn View branch will reopen on March 15. To ensure limited capacity, on Mondays and Wednesdays senior members who were born in an even year will be able to use the facilities. Senior members born in an odd year will be able to use the facilities on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Hours will be 8 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. at the Senior Center main site and 8:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. at the Lynn View site.
Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium
The herpetarium and lower level of the Nature Center will reopen. The park will resume barge rides again for spring and will continue to increase its other program offerings with limited capacity.
Kingsport Parks and Recreation
kingsportparksandrecreation.org
Parks and Rec will begin to offer facilities for tournament rentals and will reopen outdoor basketball courts. Facility rentals and city programs have continued to operate based on limited capacity.
Kingsport Aquatic Center
The facility is currently open for reservations only for lap swimming and has continued offering swim lessons and aerobics based on social distancing guidelines. There are no schedule or program changes at this time.
Kingsport Carousel
The Carousel reopened Feb. 13. Rentals are available through the Office of Cultural Arts.