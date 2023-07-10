Once again, Kingsport’s New Vision Youth group stands out from the crowd.
The group of 22 kids and their chaperones recently attended the Tennessee Teen Institute (TTI) and came away with a renewed determination to better serve the Kingsport community.
The Tennessee Teen Institute is a five-day camp that provides education and training in youth development, leadership and crisis prevention. It is held annually on the campus of the University of Tennessee at Martin in west Tennessee. New Vision Youth Director Johnnie Mae Swagerty has taken a group to Martin for the past 15 years.
“The New Vision Youth group that went to TTI this year consisted of kids from middle school through high school and on into college,” said Swagerty. “Not only do they learn about preparing themselves for life’s challenges, they also bring back programs they can start up in the community to make their lives and the lives of others around them better.”
Each year, the TTI holds workshops for youth from around the state, addressing teenage issues like substance abuse, bullying, violence, suicide, teen pregnancy, distracted driving and teen health. The objective is simply to prevent bad behavior and promote good behavior.
This year, almost 500 children, teen leaders, adult advisers and TTI staff from across Tennessee attended the workshops, intimate gatherings that left the participants motivated to make healthy decisions in their own lives and the lives of others.
At the gathering, participants are put into workshops with different youth from around the state whom they have never met. In that environment, they’re able to make new friends and generate fresh discussions about problems and issues in life and how to fix them. TTI Director Kristi Townes said they feel like they have a voice in the affairs around them.
In the workshops, youth who are the most excited and contribute the most to the program are given Spirit Awards that demonstrate their enthusiasm.
The New Vision Youth left this year’s session with a good impression, but they also made an even better impression. They won 17 Spirit Awards this session, the most they’ve ever won.
“We are always glad to see the New Vision Youth group from Kingsport every year,” Townes said. “They always come prepared and enthusiastic about meeting new people in the workshops, contributing to the discussions and generating new approaches to the problems they face in the community every day. They learn a lot, and they teach us a lot.”
Swagerty also stood out from the crowd. She received the institute’s Volunteer of the Year award for her devotion to the TTI program and its goals.
“She is one of the most amazing people I have ever met,” Townes said. “She dedicates herself to those kids, and it shows. They’re well-mannered and well-behaved. Every year when the New Vision Youth attend the workshops, she consistently brings a wealth of good ideas and good kids who want to be involved and engaged in positive ideas they can take back home.
“I’m not surprised that Johnnie Mae (Swagerty) won the Volunteer of the Year award this year,” Townes said. “She consistently goes above the action plan that everybody wants to achieve. In that action plan, the New Vision Youth sets goals, and that group always goes the extra mile from the plan’s discussion.”
The Tennessee Teen Institute began in 1986 and at one time was held in the state’s three grand divisions, West, Middle and East Tennessee. Beginning around 2010, the three gatherings were consolidated into one big program held in Martin, Tennessee, every year. It is funded in part by grants from the Tennessee Department of Health, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and State Farm Insurance. It is sponsored every year by the nonprofit Jackson (Tennessee) Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency.
The New Vision Youth was one of several groups from upper East Tennessee attending the camp. If you look closely around Kingsport, you’ll see ideas, programs and topics the children discussed at the institute.
Some of the New Vision Youth events you may have seen around the Kingsport community include the Red Ribbon Walk to prevent drug abuse, the Kick Butts campaign to stop smoking, the Prescription Drug Drop-off Day, programs with the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, community litter and trash cleanup days, involvement in the annual National Night Out, participation in etiquette classes taught by Gerri Harrison and work-based learning programs in cooperation with Eastman, Dobyns-Bennett High School and South Central Kingsport Community Development.
All of those programs came from enthusiastic ideas and suggestions the New Vision Youth have learned at the Tennessee Teen Institute over the years.
“TTI unlocks the potential of the youth of Tennessee to lead by example,” Townes said. “We do not judge them. ... They can be themselves, free to talk about problems but encouraged to find solutions to help themselves and others. It’s amazing when the people running the program can actually learn from the youth instead of the other way around, and that happens every year the New Vision Youth are here.
“I just love those New Vision kids,” Townes said. “They are just a great group.”
“It’s all about getting the youth ready for the future,” Swagerty said.