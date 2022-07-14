KINGSPORT — The Kingsport YMCA is hosting a Back to School Supply Drive as part of its community outreach.
Through July 31, members and non-members alike can drop off school supplies at the designated table in the YMCA lobby. The materials will be given to students involved in the Y On Wheels and afterschool programs.
“Every little thing helps,” said Lauren Owen, director of Member Impact. As overseer of the supply drive, she encourages donations to “help bridge the gap between what families can afford and what students need.”
Needed supplies include backpacks, pencils/pens, pencil cases, washable markers, notebooks binders, art supplies, scissors and glue sticks.
A full list of needed items and additional volunteer opportunities can be found on the Kingsport YMCA website at ymcakpt.org.
The Kingsport Family YMCA is located at 1840 Meadowview Parkway.