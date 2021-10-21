With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, many have questioned whether trick-or-treating should take place Sunday or the Saturday before.
On Wednesday, the Times News reached out to officials in Kingsport and Sullivan and Hawkins counties to find out whether a designated date had been set for trick-or-treating in each area. Below are their responses.
Kingsport
“The City of Kingsport historically doesn’t designate a specific day for Halloween trick-or-treating or related activities when it falls on a Sunday, as it does this year,” said Adrienne Batara, public information & communications director for the city. “It is primarily up to the individual families, neighborhoods, churches, and community organizations or groups to determine the best appropriate and safest time for children to celebrate. Many community partners throughout the area will be utilizing ‘trunk-or-treat’ events or fall festivals for safe alternatives for children.”
The Downtown Kingsport Association will hold a Down- town Trick-or-Treat On The Street event on Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon to 2 p.m. on Broad and Market streets and Centennial Park.
Attendees can enjoy Crafts N’ Treats with the Kingsport Public Library at Glen Bruce Park. They can also go door-to-door to score sweet treats and spooky specials from participating downtown merchants.
At 1 p.m., dress up your furry friend in the first ever “Howl-O-Ween” Dog Costume Contest at Centennial Park, hosted by Pawsitive Ambitions. There will be three separate categories for judging, with a first-, second- and third-place winner for each category. Judging will take place at Centennial Park. Categories are as follows: dogs 25 pounds and under; dogs over 25 pounds; and “Doggie Duo,” in which you can dress up with your furry friend and compete together.
Batara added that city residents can check out www.thisiskingsport.com for more Halloween-themed events.
Sullivan County
Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said the county does not regulate when people chose to observe Halloween, includ- ing whether to trick-or-treat on a particular night.
Venable said personally, he would encourage trick-or-treating on Saturday, and above all he urges everyone — pedestrians and motorists alike — to put safety first all weekend.
The Bloomingdale Volunteer Fire Department will host a trunk-or-treat event on Friday, Oct. 29, beginning at 7 p.m. at 3017 North John B. Dennis Highway.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has advertised its annual trunk-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 30, starting at 5 p.m., at the Blountville Middle School track.
Bluff City also does not dictate which night anyone should observe Halloween or go trick-or-treating. Staff at the town’s city hall said they’ve fielded quite a few phone calls about the question, and they’ve pointed out churches in the area have advertised trunk-or-treat events on Saturday.
First Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treats event Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at 233 W. Main St., Bluff City.
Piney Flats First Baptist Church will host a trunk-or-treat event on Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 100 Cherry Road in Piney Flats, according to the church’s Facebook page.
The event will include popcorn, candy, games, prizes, a cakewalk and a corn hole tournament. Prizes will be offered to the most creatively decorated trunk or truck bed, most creative costume, winners of the corn hole tournament, and for a game winner.
Hawkins County
In Hawkins County, none of the municipal or county law enforcement officials are saying Halloween trick-or-treating should or should not be on Sunday, but a trunk-or-treat event is scheduled for Saturday evening in downtown Rogersville.
The Hawkins County’s Sheriff’s Office will be participating in the Rogersville Main Street Program and the Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce Trunk-or-Treat event from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, in the downtown Historic District of Rogersville on Main Street. The chamber could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
“This event is to provide a fun and safe Halloween night for the children, ages 1-12, of our community and will feature many activities throughout the evening,” the chamber’s website states. “Activities will include a costume contest and trunk-or-treating out of the car trunks.”
Prizes for first, second and third place will be awarded in the following age groups: ages 1-4, ages 5-8 and ages 9-12.
Elsewhere in the county, Mount Carmel Police Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr. said he has heard some subdivisions are looking to set a date for trick-or-treating, but the city is not involved directly.
“The way I look at it, they’re going to be trick- or-treating all weekend,” the chief said. “We don’t really get involved in all that.”
A Surgoinsville spokeswoman said no city-sponsored event or sanctioned day is planned, and a Church Hill spokeswoman said the trick-or-treat day is “up to their own discretion” and suggested calling Police Chief Chad Mosley, who could not be reached for comment.
Various churches and other groups are holding trunk-or-treat events throughout the county.
To view a larger list of Halloween events happening throughout the region, click here.