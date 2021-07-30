KINGSPORT — Ethan and Nora Owen needed something to do this summer beyond playing video games and sitting in front of a screen.
The siblings recently read the book “Caterina and the Lemonade Stand” from the Imagination Library, and Nora thought it would be a good idea to make one of their own, while donating half their profits to charity.
With a little help from their parents, Ethan and Nora’s Fresh Squeeze lemonade stand was born.
Their father, Phil Owen, explains more about how the lemonade idea became a reality earlier this year and how the stand made its way to Fire Station 1 on Thursday.
“We just started this summer and it was a quarantine project for us. A substitute for screen time,” Phil said. “Instead of playing video games, we’d go out in the garage and build their lemonade stand.”
And it’s not just your basic stand with a pitcher of lemonade and Dixie cups. The kids are professionals, with a high-grade lemon squeezer and a variety of flavors and drink sizes, all in branded cups. Ethan and Nora also wear branded aprons and hats and will quickly ring you up on a tablet.
“They went in and bought all of the equipment, the juicer and they would test the different recipes and come up with different ways they wanted to make the lemonade,” Phil said. “They went all in.”
Since establishing the lemonade stand, the Owens have set up at businesses all over Kingsport and have earmarked half their proceeds for charity. This summer, the family chose Meals on Wheels, and so far they’ve raised just over $400 for the nonprofit.
Nine-year-old Ethan said working the lemonade stand is a lot of fun but also a lot of work.
“I thought it was a fun idea and a great way to raise money for charity,” Ethan said. “We can make money to get lemons and all the stuff we need, and the charity will have money for the things they might need in the future.”
On Thursday, the stand was set up outside Fire Station 1 on Island Street.
“We had a donation from a business in North Carolina called Pet Screening, and they asked us to set up here and serve all first responders ... make free lemonade for all of them today,” Phil said. “We appreciate our first responders in the community, and we’re happy to have the opportunity to serve those who serve us.”
Barry Brickey, public information officer for the Kingsport Fire Department, was one of the first people in line on Thursday.
“We’ve been telling people to hydrate this week because of the heat, and the lemonade was a great way for our firefighters to cool off,” Brickey said. “The KFD appreciates them thinking of us and all first responders.”