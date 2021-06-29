KINGSPORT — Despite the old adage that everything you needed to know you learned in kindergarten, those starting school this fall in Tennessee should have some basic knowledge before the first day of school.
So Kingsport City Schools has published a “Kindergarten Readiness ... Ready, Set Go!” booklet at the suggestion of Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse. It is just in time for the incoming kindergarten class, the group to graduate Dobyns-Bennett High School in the spring of 2034.
Most of the work on the book came from Amy Doran, supervisor of early education and principal of the Palmer Early Education Center, and Communications Editor Marybeth McLain, said Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True.
“Dr. Moorhouse asked me about it. He had seen something similar at a conference,” Doran said of the booklet based on foundational skills that are the goal of the system’s non-mandatory pre-K programs.
The 23-page booklet says incoming kindergarten students need to know the 26 letters of the alphabet and the letters in their name, giving students a place to trace the letters in upper case and lower case.
True said the booklet is meant to provide parents “a road map to the types of skills crucial for children coming to kindergarten.”
Other pages focus on shapes, colors, number and counting blue flowers, yellow butterflies, blue birds and green trees.
Doran said the booklet already has drawn attention from someone in the Greeneville school system.
The book is being distributed by the school system as students are registered for kindergarten, as well as through the Sullivan County Regional Health Department and pediatricians offices. Doran said the initial press run was 2,000 but that more will be printed if needed.
“We’re trying to get this in the hands of any child who’s going to be in KCS kindergarten in the fall,” Doran said, although she and True said they hope parents of younger children get copies, too.
Also among items in the the booklet, it says kindergarten students “should be able to listen carefully and follow rules and routines.” It also says students will make new friends and that friends come in all shapes and sizes.
As for reading, it says students should know that reading goes from left to right and top to bottom, that letters and words convey a message, print is what we read, the “return sweep” is to move from one line to the next and that every book has a front, back and author.
The booklet also says kindergarten students will be telling and writing their own stories and lists 18 sight words that will be helpful to know, including mom, dad, I, love, went, was, to, go, is, the and it.
Another page has the nursery rhymes “Itsy Bitsy Spider,” “Jack and Jill” and “Row Row Row Your Boat” and gives a list of others. “Nursery rhymes are so important for phonemic awareness,” Doran said.
The booklet refers parents to www.k12k.com and the “Families” tab for more information about KCS Early Childhood programs, including a digital copy of the booklet. Doran said parents or guardians of any KCS kindergarten students or future students can contact the Palmer Early Learning Center at (423) 378-2160 if they need a book.