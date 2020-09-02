The Kingsport Public Library reminds families that youth programs are still available for those looking for activities to supplement — or offer a needed break from — traditional preschool lessons or online learning for older youth.
Are your little ones missing storytime? Then join the Kingsport Public Library on its Facebook page for Virtual Storytime every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. Mrs. Kyndra brings her favorite picture books straight to your phone or tablet. Visit www.facebook.com/kingsportlibrary to tune in.
The Kingsport Public Library invites all teens, in grades 6 through 12, to join a Sept. 3 Google Meet at 4 p.m. for Teen Book League. The discussion will focus on the 2020-2021 Middle and High School Volunteer State Book Award nominees. A link to the event will be posted on the library’s event calendar at www.kingsportlibrary.org and also on the library’s Facebook page on the day of the event.
To learn more, call (423) 229-9366.