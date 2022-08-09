KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Parks and Recreation summer program just completed another successful year for 2022.
The summer program has been serving the community for more than 40 years.
For parents with full-time jobs, summertime is not easy to navigate. Fortunately for them, Kingsport Parks and Recreation offers a yearly program of affordable, convenient and interactive child care.
Kingsport Parks and Recreation aims to leave families free of worry with guaranteed “quality care,” said Program Coordinator Kenny Lawson. The hands-on program has a fully equipped staff of “30 part-time workers” to help watch and care for their kids.
On a typical day, kids participate in “free play upon arrival with breakfast, then exercise to get loose, outside play, lunchtime, movie time with more free play and arts and crafts, snack time (and) games before pick-up time,” said Lawson. Five to seven counselors are on-site with the children at all times.
The summer program is a win-win, as it provides “a need for parents who work” and allows “kids social interaction with physical activity,” said Lawson.
Heavy preparation goes into pulling the program off, according to Lawson. The Parks and Recreation crew has to “secure city school sites ... set (a) schedule for activities and events” and plan “school nutrition for breakfast, lunch and (snacks).”
Lawson has been running this summer program for seven years. He said his favorite thing about the program is “getting to watch the kids grow and come back each year.”
For more information, go to www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.
