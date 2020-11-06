There are plenty of exciting things to do in Kingsport when the weather starts to get a little chilly.
Whether it’s delicious fall recipes, fun crafts or visiting Kingsport’s parks, we’ve got plenty of suggestions on how to have an enjoyable season. Check out these fall fun activities for some delightful suggestions that will help you enjoy the changing weather, neighbors!
Enjoy the beauty of the season
One of the best parts of the autumn season is the opportunity to check out the changing leaves. Why not visit Bays Mountain Park and walk the trails? While you’re there, you can take an autumn barge ride and get a great look at the beautiful trees that fill the park. For more fun, you can go and visit some of the animals in the park and see if you can spot your favorite wolf.
While the weather is cooling off, take the family out to one of Kingsport’s wonderful playgrounds, such as Borden Park, Carousel Park, or the BlueCross Healthy Place at the Miracle Field Complex. Fall is the perfect time to play and not worry about getting burned by the slides!
Get cooking
If you’re looking to try some easy fall recipes, there are plenty of delicious fruits and vegetables that are in perfect season right now. Check out the UT Extension Sullivan County Facebook page for some great fall recipes that the whole family will enjoy! You can also head over to the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission’s Pinterest page for even more recipe inspiration.
You can also enjoy some fall food and drink in downtown Kingsport! Lots of local restaurants and coffee shops have meals and drinks that are perfect for the cooling weather. Go grab a hot chocolate or a warm dish from your favorite downtown spot! Many of Kingsport’s local establishments offer takeout, carryout or delivery, making it even easier to enjoy a tasty treat.
Get crafty
Autumn is also the perfect time to stay inside and try some fun family activities. Make some crafts to help decorate your home or throw on a sweater and take a neighborhood walk so you can appreciate the changing leaves of the fall season. Get creative with your fall fun activities this year and see what new things your family can try.