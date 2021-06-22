ROGERSVILLE — A Kingsport man is offering a $25,000 reward for the person who provides a tip or information that leads to the discovery and/or recovery of 5-year-old Summer Wells.
Wells was reported missing from her Hawkins County home in the Beech Creek community last Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m.
On Monday, the Times News received a letter in the mail from David P. Garrahan of Kingsport that contained a check for $25,000.
“I remain convinced that somebody knows something regarding the disappearance of 5-year-old Summer Wells,” Garrahan stated in his letter. “Accordingly, I have enclosed a personal check in the amount of $25,000 to be given to the person who provides a tip/information which leads to the discovery/recovery of Summer Wells.”
The “Pay to the order of” line on Garrahan’s check was left blank to allow the future recipient’s name to be entered.
The Times News reported the reward offer to Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson on Monday. Lawson said he would recruit a rescue agency to manage the reward.
Lawson said there had been other individuals who have also expressed an interest in offering a reward.
With everyone focusing on the search and rescue effort, there hadn’t been time to determine how to address potential reward offers as of Monday, Lawson noted.
In his letter, Garrahan asked that all tips be sent to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, which can be reached 24 hours a day at (423) 272-7121.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is also accepting tips at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3466).