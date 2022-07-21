ROGERSVILLE — The Kingsport Family YMCA will be opening the Brighter Horizons Youth Center in Rogersville, so the organization can provide services to children and families in the Hawkins County area.
The newly renovated youth center will open in early August. It will be a hub for middle school students. In addition, according to a press release, the center will host parent workshops and family engagement events for families.
The 5,000-square-foot building will offer opportunities for children to engage in mentally stimulating activities. Staff members will create program activities focusing on social-emotional learning, life skills and fun.
The center also plans to make an impact on the suspension rates and chronic truancy in Hawkins County.
“According to the recent County Profiles of Child Well-Being in Tennessee report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, Hawkins County ranks 83 in school suspension rate with 4% of the kids in schools facing suspension,” the press release said. “Chronic absenteeism is also an issue in the area with a 16.7% rate.”
The YMCA intends to partner with the school system and plans to focus on discipline practices that aim to make a positive impact on behavior in school.
“In partnering with Hawkins County and the Hawkins County School District, we hope to create an inspiring, safe and engaging environment to positively impact kids’ lives,” said Regan Pierce, senior director of youth development. “With a caring and dedicated staff, our goal is to provide positive role models that provide mentorship, guidance and someone to look up to.”
The youth center also has a kitchen. Meals will be provided to the middle school students at the youth center as well as eight other delivery locations.
These locations are Mount Carmel Elementary, Carters Valley Elementary, Church Hill Elementary, Bulls Gap Elementary, Joseph Rogers Primary, Mooresburg Elementary, Hawkins Elementary, and St. Clair Elementary.
A recent study by Stacker reports that 2,500 children (22%) in Hawkins County face food security.
“This kitchen is essential to our feeding program,” said feeding program coordinator Laura Williams. “It will allow our volunteers and staff to serve kids and schools in the Hawkins County area more efficiently. In addition, cooking and delivering meals from this youth center will help us with expanding our feeding program to provide more meals to kids in Sullivan County.”
The Brighter Horizons Youth Center will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. on Aug. 4. Guests will be able to tour the facility and enjoy fun activities and light refreshments. The center will also have items for giveaway while supplies last.