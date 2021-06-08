KINGSPORT — Free summer meals for children 18 and younger are coming again to locations across Kingsport.
The Kingsport City Schools School Nutrition Services department again has partnered with the Tennessee Department of School Nutrition Services to provide the Summer Meals for Kids Program located at Sevier Middle School, Jefferson Elementary School and Washington Elementary School.
Additionally, 22 satellite locations throughout Kingsport will have meals available.
No-cost meals will be served Monday through Thursday to all children 18 years of age or younger through July 16 (excluding July 5; double- meals provided on Thursdays).
“Grab and Go” meals will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sevier Middle, Jefferson Elementary and Washington Elementary. No meals will be served on Fridays or weekends.
Additional site locations for meal availability are:
• 10-10:30 a.m.: Roosevelt Elementary, Kennedy Elementary schools; Dobyns-Bennett High School; Robinson Middle School and Adams Elementary.
• 10:45-11:15 a.m.: Jackson Elementary; Lynn View Parks and Recreation Center; Girls, Inc.; Johnson Elementary; YMCA/Aquatic Center and Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church.
• 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Lincoln Elementary; VO Dobbins/Riverview community centers and Colonial Heights United Methodist Church.
• 12:15-12:30 p.m.: Dogwood Terrace Apartments and Borden Park.
• 12:15-12:40 p.m.: Kingsport West and Holly Hills apartments.
• 12:45-1:15 p.m.: Reedy Pointe and Miller Village apartments.
• 12:50-1:15 p.m.: Allandale Falls and Stonecrest apartments.
The summer meal program has no income requirements. For more information on the Summer Meals for Kids program, contact Andria Ball, school nutrition services office assistant at (423) 378-2113 or visit www.k12k.com.
The 2020 Seamless Summer Food Service program is administered by the Tennessee Department of School Nutrition Services under an agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.