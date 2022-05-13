KINGSPORT — A ceremony at the Fallen Officers Memorial outside the Kingsport Police Department on Friday honored 23 members of law enforcement who gave their lives in the line of duty in multiple jurisdictions across the region.
The event, sponsored by Burgess Mills Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 11, marks National Police Week, which focuses on National Peace Officers Memorial Day. The latter is officially May 15 of each year, since the federal act creating it was signed by President John F. Kennedy in the early 1960s.
After a short introduction by Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, Kingsport Police Chief Dale Phipps delivered the keynote speech.
Phipps said he himself felt called to serve in law enforcement and he knows many other officers serve for that same reason.
"During my career I have been asked, 'Why did you become a police officer?' " Phipps said. "Many times I have answered that it was something hard to explain other than it was a mission I felt drawn to greater than myself."
The officers being honored answered the call to serve their fellow mankind and, ultimately, God, Phipps said.
"In the book of Isiah the question is asked, 'Whom shall I send and who will go for us?' The answer: 'Here am I. Send me.' The men and women in every facet of law enforcement across this great nation have answered that question by saying, 'Send me.' These fallen officers we honor today are no different."