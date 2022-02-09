KINGSPORT — Parents of Kingsport City Schools: Your children may be in elementary, middle or high school, but KCS has some higher learning awaiting you.
KCS will launch a new video series on YouTube, KCS Parent University, that will be aired periodically on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. It kicks off this Thursday, Feb. 10.
The inaugural episode is “Internet Safety for Our Children” with Sgt. Craig Dunworth with the Kingsport Police Department.
Families may submit questions that might be asked during the promoted session, via KCS social media platforms, by emailing info@k12k.com by 5 p.m. Wednesdays immediately before the Thursday sessions.
According to a news release, the goal of KCS Parent University is to address challenges families face by providing information to educate, empower, and connect with resources either within KCS or within the Kingsport community.
KCS Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse will be joined by other KCS employees, community partners and/or volunteers to address such challenges.
“KCS Parent University is an effort to support families in partnering together to raise children that not only have intellect of the mind but also intelligence of the heart in an incredibly challenging environment,” Moorhouse said. “We are better together.”
Aside from internet safety, sessions may include topics such as substance prevention/education, caregiver support, vocational training opportunities for families, healthy eating on a budget and access to community resources regarding mental health.