NASHVILLE — Tennesseans are planning cautiously for the holiday travel season, according to a new AAA survey.
Survey results revealed that the pandemic and presidential election are key influencers in how comfortable people feel about traveling in the coming months. The majority (74%) are concerned about traveling this holiday season due to the pandemic, but nearly half (47%) of Tennesseans say they are more comfortable traveling now, compared to earlier this year when the pandemic began.
The survey concluded that one in four Tennesseans (25%) plan to travel this holiday season. Although that’s less than half as many as last year, nearly one in seven (13%) have yet to decide if they will take a trip.
“While many will prefer to stay home this holiday season, some Tennesseans are more willing to travel than they were earlier this year,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA — The Auto Club Group, in a press release. “Whether that confidence is based on more education about COVID-19 or simply a need to get out, AAA urges all travelers to follow the safety advice of the CDC and work with a trusted travel adviser.”
Transportation
Automobile: The majority of Tennesseans (75%) say they are most comfortable traveling in their personal vehicle, as this mode of transportation provides more personal control over cleanliness and social distancing. Auto travel tends to be more affordable due to lower gas prices and allows drivers to be more flexible with the timing of their trip.
Air travel: Three in five Tennesseans (60%) are still uncomfortable taking a commercial flight. However, the risk of contracting the virus on an airplane is minimal, according to a new study from the Department of Defense. The study determined that face coverings and airplanes’ air filtration systems dramatically reduce the amount of hazardous particles in the air. Airlines are taking steps to help travelers understand safety protocols, which include keeping the middle seat open on some airlines, including Delta. Travelers can consult with an AAA travel adviser to talk through available options and what to expect during their trip.
When do Tennesseans typically book holiday travel?
• 26% — Before September
• 14% — September
• 18% — October
• 11% — November
• 8% — December
How will the election affect travel?
Pandemic aside, one in six (16%) Tennesseans said they have postponed travel plans due to the presidential election. The primary reasons:
• Safety concerns (49%)
• Political unrest (47%)
• Impacts on the economy (32%)
• Want to stay in town to vote (29%)
Learning and working virtually
As many Americans continue to work from home and attend school virtually, this temporary lifestyle change opens up new and exciting possibilities for fall travel, particularly for those who deferred summer travel plans.
Nearly half of Tennesseans (49%) with access to virtual work or school say they are more likely to travel this fall due to the flexibility of these virtual options. Over half of these respondents (56%) say they work from home more often due to the pandemic, and almost a quarter (24%) have someone in the household who has attended virtual school.