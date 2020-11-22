The third annual Jingle & Gingerbread charity fundraiser, hosted by The Junior League of Kingsport, is taking place online and on-the-go over the next several weeks.
It’s a bit of a (COVID-inspired) holiday makeover for the popular fundraiser, but the key elements remain as participants can show off their decorating skills, enjoy the tasty fruits of their labors and give back to the community in the process.
Gingerbread house kits, which are freshly made locally, are available for pre-sale now at www.jlkingsport.org. Orders will be taken through the end of November, and patrons will be able to pick them up on Saturday, Nov. 28, and Saturday, Dec. 12, from 1 to 8 p.m. at JLK Headquarters located at 418 Shelby Street, in downtown Kingsport.
“This year we are doing things as a drive-thru event due to COVID-19, but we promise there is still fun to be had and memories to be made.” said event chair Andrea Harbin.
The kits include everything you need to build the house and decorate it. They’re also delicious, so the hardest part might be keeping the family from eating it before the big day.
In addition to the drive-thru events on Nov. 28 and Dec. 12, delivery services can be arranged for an additional charge.
An online contest offers children the opportunity to showcase their gingerbread house building and decorating skills, while competing for fun prizes.
Proceeds from the event benefit the JLK Community Outreach programs and the Community Grants Program, for which this year’s recipient is YWCAres. “A portion of the proceeds from Jingle & Gingerbread will benefit YWCAres, a local nonprofit organization that fills a gap in supporting victims of crime 24/7. The YWCAres and Junior League of Kingsport are aligned in their commitment to protect, support and encourage women and children of Kingsport and Sullivan County,” Harbin said.
Along with the festive gingerbread houses, patrons can pick up other gifts online at www.jlkingsport.org including “Official Cookie Taster” T-shirts, children’s books and cookbooks.
Organizers say Jingle & Gingerbread is a fun (and delicious) way to kick off the holiday season and, at the same time, support the community. To learn more, visit www.jlkingsport.org, follow @JuniorLeagueKPT on Facebook or email jlkingsport@gmail.com.